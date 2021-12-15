The Grammy-Nominated rapper will bring his fans along for the unveiling of several new projects geared toward younger consumers alongside our beloved chicken champion, KFC

NIMBUS Inc. Facilitates Year-Long Partnership Between KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN® and Jack Harlow The Grammy-Nominated rapper will bring his fans along for the unveiling of several new projects geared toward younger consumers alongside our beloved chicken champion, KFC

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NIMBUS, a nationally recognized, strategic multicultural marketing agency headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky has brought forward one of the largest partnerships just in time for 2022, KFC x Jack Harlow. The year-long partnership between two of Kentucky's largest conglomerates is set to bring about a younger, more diverse consumer to the KFC brand while leaning into menu innovation and providing a plethora of experiences for Jack's fans across the country.

While the vision of the creative framework and talent acquisition was brought to life by NIMBUS' team, NIMBUS tapped Famous After Death , a Latinx lead production company to bring their creative framework to fruition. Led by Meg Gàmez, the Latinx production crew took the framework which beautifully combined Jack's swag and the 11 herbs and spices of KFC and masterfully crafted the promotional materials for the partnership's kick-off.

NIMBUS leveraged this opportunity to partner with the Latinx production company to reinforce its dedication to representation and inclusion at the agency level while also showcasing KFC's meaningful commitment to connecting with younger and more diverse consumers, thus inviting these key consumers to pay attention to KFC as a brand.

"For NIMBUS it's always about real representation and bringing culture forward. Through strategic partnerships and culture-based storytelling, we were able to launch a framework that will help to evolve the brand while activating against the cultural elements that give younger and diverse consumers a reason to buy KFC", says Dr. Dawn Wade, NIMBUS Managing Partner, and Chief Strategy Officer.

The partnership was formally kicked off on Monday, December 13, starting with a KFC x Jack Harlow food truck ahead of Jack Harlow's first hometown show at The Palace Theatre in Louisville, KY. Fans not only had a chance to experience Jack during the show, but they'll also had a taste of KFC's Chicken Sandwich while they waited for it to begin. Later in the week at the remainder of Jack's hometown shows, fans will have the opportunity to hear some of Jack's most popular anthems via a 10ft KFC Bucket on 12/15 and 12/16.

"Growing up, I always dreamed of being the next big name to put Kentucky on the map in the music scene. But to team up with an iconic national staple like KFC, the biggest brand to come out of Kentucky, is truly an honor," says Grammy-nominated recording artist, Jack Harlow. "I'm looking forward to all the amazing things we're about to do together over the next year."

Stay up to date with what's to come from as this one-of-a-kind partnership takes form through the KFC Mobile app, or social pages on Tik Tok , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter ; For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit www.jackharlow.us .

For digital assets in relation to this announcement, please find the press kit here .

About Nimbus Inc.

NIMBUS is an independent strategic marketing and communications agency with a focus on identifying cultural relevance and developing inclusive marketing engagement. By integrating data intelligence with innovation, the NIMBUS team crafts strategies which generate and nurture authentic connections between their client's brands and targeted audiences in today's complex and multicultural marketplace. Clients benefitting from NIMBUS' expertise include Brown-Forman, Humana, KFC, Louisville Metro United Way, Papa John's International, Swisher International, U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), and Toyota North America among others.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., is the world's most popular chicken restaurant chain. KFC specializes in Original Recipe®, Extra Crispy™, Kentucky Grilled Chicken®, and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, Hot Wings®, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, freshly hand prepared chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and homestyle side items. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/kfc ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kfc ) and Instagram ( www.instagram.com/KFC ).

About Jack Harlow

Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 23-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 4 billion career streams to date. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years, the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THAT'S WHAT THEY ALL SAY. The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Harlow has been widely featured in high profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview, and Forbes, graced the covers of XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Forbes, Complex, SPIN, and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more.

For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit www.jackharlow.us .

KFC x Jack Harlow

KFC x Jack Harlow

KFC x Jack Harlow

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NIMBUS, Inc.