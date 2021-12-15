SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ARNA, JUPW, GCP, SLRC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Pfizer Inc. for $100.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arena shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Next Frontier Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction, Next Frontier shareholders will receive shares of Jupiter convertible preferred stock that will be convertible into the common stock of Jupiter and no cash. If you are a Jupiter shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 per share in cash. If you are a GCP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SLRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SLR Senior Investment Corp. ("SUNS"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value equal to the net asset value of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you are a SLRC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP