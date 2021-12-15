Thrasio Continues Evolution to a Next-Generation Consumer Goods Company with Major Acquisitions and Internal Growth

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ("Thrasio") today marks a major step forward in its evolution. With more than $1 billion in revenue and more than 200 brands under management, Thrasio is moving beyond "acquirer" and into the next phase of growth as a next-generation, global consumer goods company. Befitting that evolution, the company has added extensive product development and launch capabilities, expanded its wholesale reach through the acquisition of IdeaStream, and today launches a vibrant, consumer-friendly new brand.

Thrasio

Thrasio has quietly become a consumer goods company on which many people rely. According to the most-recent list from Marketplace Pulse, adding all of the Thrasio brands together, Thrasio would be a top-5 seller on Amazon's marketplace. In fact, Thrasio estimates that 1 in 6 US households has already purchased a Thrasio product via Amazon alone.

Amazon sales are only part of the story. Thrasio recently completed the acquisition of IdeaStream, a Cleveland-based company that sells its wares primarily through brick and mortar retail locations. In addition to bringing IdeaStream's brands under the Thrasio umbrella, the acquisition adds their brick-and-mortar platform to Thrasio's tech stack, allowing for rapid expansion and increased availability of Thrasio products for consumers shopping in-store. Finally, Thrasio's brick-and-mortar retail division grows in size and expertise with the addition of the IdeaStream team to its ranks.

"Our mission is to reimagine how the world's most-loved products become accessible to everyone," said Carlos Cashman, CEO and co-founder of Thrasio. "That doesn't just mean finding and acquiring great brands. It also means meeting our customers where and how they shop. Adding IdeaStream's amazing team to ours and being able to build off the platform that they created is a huge step in helping us sell more of our goods in brick-and-mortar locations as we give our customers more access to our products."

"We're extremely excited to partner with Thrasio and bring IdeaStream's capabilities to bear on their impressive portfolio of brands," said Tony DeCarlo, co-founder and CEO of IdeaStream. "It's a natural fit; their ecommerce experience and our brick-and-mortar expertise is a winning combination. We're looking forward to putting more Thrasio brands on store shelves so that customers everywhere have greater access to top-rated products."

As part of its evolution, Thrasio today introduced a newly refreshed brand with a completely new logo, revamped website, updated social media profiles, marketing materials and much more.

"It's an incredibly exciting time in ecommerce," said Arturo Aranda, director of brands with Brand Central, Thrasio's in-house branding agency. "People have a universe of choices, and brands need to differentiate themselves to get noticed. They care about what we do and what we stand for. We see this company as a catalyst, constantly providing better experiences for more people. We want an identity that reflects our company's values and culture. It's super bold, super colorful, and super positive. It's the opposite of boring. We had a lot of fun bringing this to life. I hope my mom likes it."

In addition to growing through acquisition, Thrasio has built an in-house Product Development and Launch team with the ability to update existing products, launch line extensions and create new products and brands from the ground up. That team has added engineers, industrial designers and product launch specialists, among others. The investment has already paid dividends, with roughly 20 patents filed both domestically and internationally and more than 200 products launched, both in the US and overseas.

"Our updated brand and expanded capabilities are all in service of the next stage of Thrasio's growth," said Danny Boockvar, president of Thrasio. "Our business model reframes how a consumer goods company develops and markets products. We move the customer to the center of that process by acquiring brands that people already love. These developments - our exciting rebrand, the acquisition of IdeaStream and the expansion of our in-house product-development capabilities - will help us continue to focus on the customer as we take those beloved brands to more channels, marketplaces, and geographies."

Thrasio products are now found in hundreds of brick-and-mortar locations, marketplaces and other online channels, and 86% of Thrasio brands sell internationally.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to quickly identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every new spatula or drum set we acquire and every kitchen scale or massager we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. Thrasio operates more than 200 brands and has a portfolio of tens of thousands of products, including Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, California Beach Company portable playpens and Cloud Massage foot and leg massagers. In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. Visit https://thrasio.com. How Goods Become Great™

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrasio