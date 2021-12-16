Coworking Pioneer Office Evolution Ends 2021 on a High Note

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution – the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S. – is wrapping up a successful 2021. The brand continued to expand its national footprint as a result of strong demand from small and medium-sized businesses and remote workers looking for suburban workplaces. As the country saw a shift in the workplace, many professionals adapted to hybrid and remote work. Office Evolution continued to define their brand as small businesses supporting local small business owners. By providing professionals with coworking spaces that are close to home, easy to access, and epitomize a thriving business community, Office Evolution showed once again why it is one of the strongest concepts in the industry.

The brand witnessed incredible success as many professionals took the pandemic as an opportunity to pursue their dreams, opening six new locations across the country to accommodate demand from small business owners and remote workers across California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. In addition, the brand announced its first landlord deal in Cypress, Texas. The deal marks the first time since Office Evolution opened its doors in 2003, an existing asset owner becomes a franchisee and has chosen a franchise model to enhance the asset and incorporate flex into their building.

Office Evolution flourished as it offered strategically placed coworking spaces in suburban markets, providing access to the resources entrepreneurs need in order to thrive in a convenient location. Many professionals have sought a workplace solution as they don't want to turn their home into their office, but they don't want to go back to commuting into the city. By providing a location close to home, Office Evolution empowered their members to succeed by providing the best of both worlds.

"I'm often asked about the future of work," said Office Evolution CEO and Founder Mark Hemmeter. "My answer is simple: it's all about flexibility and having access to the right environment close to home. That approach will guide us in 2022 as we look to support our members who simply want to live, work and thrive in their local community."

Office Evolution expects that their services will be more essential than ever. For so long, the workplace has offered more than a career, but the opportunity to build a community of like-minded people. With many professionals finding it difficult to create a space that fosters productivity, Office Evolution has offered a sense of community.

"At Office Evolution we never lose sight of the needs of our members and franchisees," said Office Evolution Chief Marketing and Development Officer Andrea Pirrotti-Dranchak. "One of the biggest hurdles this year amid the pandemic for workers and employers was building and maintaining relationships. What kept demand high for Office Evolution was the sense of belonging and community. From the minute they walk in our doors they know they are a valued part of our Ohana, Hawaiian for family."

While some coworking operators struggled amid the pandemic, Office Evolution's supportive and authentic culture was a key factor in helping the brand retain and add new members and franchisees.

