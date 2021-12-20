CHANGE OF ADUHELM PRICE BY BIOGEN IS ONLY A STEP TOWARD EQUITABLE ACCESS TO TREATMENTS FOR ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE Alzheimer's Association Renews Call on CMS to Broadly Cover this New Class of Alzheimer's Treatments

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, after a campaign by the Alzheimer's Association highlighting the great need for access to treatment and for a change in price for Aduhelm (Biogen/Eisai), the company announced a new price, at half of what they originally established. Even with this announcement, it is only a first step, the Alzheimer's Association continues to advocate for equitable access to this treatment for those in the earliest stages of the disease who may benefit, and for the company to offer support to those for whom cost may still be a barrier.

On behalf of those living with Alzheimer's disease and their families, the Alzheimer's Association continues to call on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide coverage for monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, including Aduhelm, which was approved for people with early Alzheimer's disease by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"While this action by the company is an important step to ensure access that would be significant for people living with Alzheimer's disease, we know more needs to be done," said Joanne Pike , DrPH, president, Alzheimer's Association. "We continue to advocate for coverage of this vital class of therapies for those with Alzheimer's disease. We know that lack of coverage will further deepen health inequities. Coverage of drugs that have the potential to help people with cancer, multiple sclerosis, and other diseases receive coverage, this should be no different."

This is an approved treatment for people with early Alzheimer's, a progressive and fatal disease, and should be covered. Access to this new class of treatment means potentially more time in the earliest stages of this disease, prior to significant cognitive and functional decline. This is both reasonable and medically necessary.

"On behalf of all those we serve through the mission of the Alzheimer's Association, any benefit will be significant for people living with the disease, their family members and care partners," Pike said.

