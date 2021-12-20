Contributions Helping Keep Gila House's Doors Open

GLOBE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the early days of the pandemic, the Gila Safe Haven Domestic Violence Home found itself in an exceptionally tight spot. The core mission of the Gila House is to provide essential services to the residents of the Globe, Miami and San Carlos communities, many of whom are fleeing domestic violence and other adversity at home. As COVID-19 surged nationwide, most businesses shuttered up and folks headed home. But for vulnerable folks, for whom heading home is not a safe option, this shutdown posed a troubling problem.

At the onset of the pandemic, fundraising was limited, and other industries had cut back. State and local grant opportunities were either suspended or impeded. At the same time, our program participation was at an all-time high. We faced serious concerns that we might have to close our doors due to lack of funding during this critical period. Fortunately, the partnership and support from Resolution Copper came exactly at the right time.

With Resolution Copper's generous contribution of $20,000, the Gila House has been able to keep our doors open while adhering to CDC guidelines and maintaining a safe and sterile environment for our staff and families. Their funding supported essential activities and programming that helped several women and children receive safety from their abusers. Approximately 85-90% of our participants are Native American, with the majority coming from the San Carlos Apache tribe. We've always strived to make ourselves available to indigenous communities, helping women and children navigate the challenges that come with life after domestic violence. During this crucial time, Resolution Copper stepped up to help Gila House and the greater Copper Triangle community, playing an integral role in keeping the Gila House open and in operation, and providing help to these vulnerable communities.

"I am extremely grateful for Resolution Copper's ongoing support of our agency and its mission. We believe many women and children are safe, secure, and free from their abuser as a result of the company's generous donation and support as we work to break the cycle of violence in our local communities and look toward a better future," said Claudia DalMolin, Executive Director of Gila House Inc./Gila Safe Haven Domestic Violence Home.

