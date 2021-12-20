InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable Platform For Use with Plastic Sawhorses (AUP-1333)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sturdy, durable work surface for setting up bench type power tools, paint or other supplies when using plastic sawhorses," said an inventor, from Brackettville, Texas, "so I invented the ADJUSTABLE SAWHORSE TABLE. My design can be set up in a matter of seconds at a jobsite or other location."

The patent-pending invention provides a stable platform for holding bench type power tools when using a pair of plastic sawhorses. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using a conventional folding plastic table. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the construction industry and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AUP-1333, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

