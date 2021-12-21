BetMGM Launches Retail Sports Betting in Washington with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians at Emerald Queen Casino Washington Sports Legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch and more commemorate first bets at BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) announced today that legalized sports betting is now live in Washington at the BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC. Washington sports legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Lawyer Milloy and Sydney Rice helped celebrate the sportsbook's official opening and first bets.

"We're thrilled to expand BetMGM's presence in Washington, a significant market filled with some of the country's most passionate sports fans," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Together with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians and our partners at Emerald Queen Casino, we're proud to welcome guests to the state's premier sportsbook."

The BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC features a 500-square-foot video wall, more than a dozen 86" high-definition televisions, 70 DreamSeat leather armchairs, six ticket windows and 30 betting kiosks.

The Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe's governing body, said, "EQC has really gone above and beyond in making BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC the premier destination for sports betting in the Northwest. We've got the biggest video screen in the country, great seating, and an opening day that brought sports legends plus a live broadcast and a live game. We are striving to offer the best sports betting experience around at the Betting Capital of the Northwest!"

Frank Wright Jr., EQC General Manager said, "You have to see our massive video wall to believe it. It's just one component of the immersive experience that sets BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC apart from every other sportsbook in the Pacific Northwest."

Emerald Queen Casino has two casinos and hotels: EQC Fife and the newly built EQC Tacoma. Betting kiosks and in-game wagering will be available on-premise at both EQC locations with mobile in-game wagering to activate in early 2022. EQC Fife's kiosk betting will begin on Dec. 27.

Sports betting on tribal land in the State of Washington became legal on March 25, 2020, when Governor Inslee signed sports betting legislation into law. Emerald Queen Casino, which is owned by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, partnered with BetMGM to open the new EQC Sportsbook. Emerald Queen Casino is the exclusive partner for BetMGM in Washington.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting platforms to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. For more information on BetMGM follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About Emerald Queen Casino

Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 24 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma — just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, 103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, and a 1,800-seat event center.

