Champion Petfoods Announces $25,000 Donation to Help Those in Kentucky Impacted by the Tornadoes Pet food company makes impact in Kentucky community, home to the company's DogStar Kitchen, following severe weather system

AUBURN, Ky., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities in the South and Midwest rebuild after getting hit by tornadoes and severe weather on December 11, Champion Petfoods, a business in Auburn that is dedicated to helping the community in which it operates, donated $25,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund .

"As members of the community, we're heartbroken to see the aftermath of the tornadoes in Kentucky and want to help with the recovery and rebuilding process," said Jess Eide, Chief People Officer, Champion Petfoods. "We're thankful our local employees are safe, and we've heard countless stories about them helping with cleanup efforts and lending a hand to those in need, demonstrating a commitment to our values beyond the workplace. We hope these efforts help the community during this difficult time."

Champion Petfoods also reached out to local animal shelter partners to offer pet food as needed.

Along with this contribution, the company donated more than 3.7 million meals of ORIJEN® and ACANA® pet food to more than 40 animal welfare organizations in North America to help cats and dogs in need throughout 2021.

About Champion Petfoods

Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion Petfoods' purpose is To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime. At Champion, we have been pioneers in crafting premium food for dogs and cats since 1985. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. That means we start with the finest WholePrey ingredients from both fresh and raw animal sources. All of our ingredients have been selected from carefully curated suppliers whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and safety in every ORIJEN and ACANA product we make. Champion exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com .

