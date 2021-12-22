Law Offices of Jason Turchin Reports: Apartment Owners May Need To Provide Security In Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment owners generally have a responsibility to provide security to their tenants throughout Florida. Negligent security lawyer Jason Turchin has handled hundreds of claims of inadequate or negligent security against apartment complexes and commercial properties throughout the state of Florida. This article explores what negligent security is and who may be entitled to compensation.

Does a landlord have to provide security in Florida?

The property owner generally has a duty to use reasonable care and protect tenants from foreseeable crime. Landlords will often do background checks on tenants to make sure that they do not have a violent criminal history and are otherwise safe to live on the property and not create a danger to others.

Can a Crime Victim get compensation in Florida?

A crime victim may be entitled to compensation from anyone who had a duty to provide security and who contributed in any way to the incident through a crime victim lawsuit. A victim could get compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and more.

How do you know if an apartment provided adequate security?

It is often a case-by-case analysis to determine whether crime was preventable or foreseeable at an apartment complex. A negligent security attorney can look at the criminal history of the property, tenant applications, policies and procedures at the complex, crime grids of the surrounding areas, and other possible evidence to see what was done by the landlord and what should have been done by the landlord to protect their residents and guests.

What is a Florida negligent security lawsuit against an apartment complex?

If someone is shot and killed at an apartment complex, or suffers severe injury as a result of a crime, the victim or victim's family may be entitled to file a negligent security lawsuit against the apartment complex owner, management company, security company and possible others. The lawsuit generally seeks money damages to compensate the victim or victim's family for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Jason Turchin, Esq. has handled hundreds of negligent security cases throughout Florida.

