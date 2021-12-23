Obagi Announces the Launch of its First Skincare Device, the Skintrinsiq™ System

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Obagi, a science-based skincare company and a leader in professional skincare products for over 30 years, announced today the official launch of the Skintrinsiq™ device, its first entry into the complementary skincare device market. The Skintrinsiq system builds on Obagi's unique understanding of the skin to deliver a relaxing, spa-like facial experience that extracts impurities then infuses proven Obagi® skincare products via treatment protocols customized for individual skincare needs. Obagi is the first professional skincare company to design and develop a professional-use facial device offering an advanced delivery system for Obagi's transformational products.

"The unique design of the Skintrinsiq device combined with its exclusive availability in the physician-dispensed and spa channels allows physicians and other healthcare practitioners to provide an efficacious treatment for the skin that capitalizes on the science and heritage of Obagi products," said Jaime Castle, Obagi President and CEO. "We know during the pandemic that skincare products for our physician customers increased in importance to their businesses, with demand from patients reaching unprecedented levels. Skintrinsiq's value proposition is that the treatment has the ability to draw more patients into a practice to experience Obagi products, which will then lead to increased sales of the products."

The Skintrinsiq device uses innovative Obagi InfuseIQ™ Technology to gently lift the upper layers of the skin, opening channels allowing impurities to be extracted and Obagi products to be thoroughly absorbed. When the Skintrinsiq vacuum stops, the channels close so that products are locked in and can continue working after the treatment is over. This sets the Skintrinsiq system apart from other devices, which rely on mechanical resurfacing to prepare the skin for application of products. Treatment protocols can be tailored for all skin types and skincare goals, including protocols that minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles or that brighten the skin for a more even complexion. Skintrinsiq treatments are recommended every two weeks for optimal results. For comprehensive skincare, the Skintrinsiq device also offers simultaneous blue and/or red LED light therapy that can be integrated without additional treatment time.

"The Obagi Skintrinsiq device allows for more rapid and thorough absorption of products into the skin, providing an instant boost to the patient's skin," stated Dr. Ashish C. Bhatia, M.D., FAAD. "It's easy for my team to administer, and patients leave seeing a noticeable difference in their skin."

Consumer trends indicate an increased demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Skintrinsiq provides physician offices and spas with another non-surgical procedure to offer these patients. Regular Skintrinsiq treatments encourage return visits and offer two revenue streams in one device (treatments and at-home products). Skintrinsiq devices have already been placed in more than 40 select skincare practices. For more information, please visit www.obagi.com.

Obagi is a global skincare company with a focus on advanced, clinically proven treatments for skin of all types. We develop, market and sell innovative skin health products in more than 60 countries around the world. The Obagi Clinical™ and Medical® skincare lines are among the most trusted and respected skincare products in the world. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, Obagi continues to develop new technologies and dermatologist-tested products to help patients reach their skincare goals. We offer transformative solutions for every skin type, at every stage of life that come from a deep understanding of the skin and how healthy skin functions.

