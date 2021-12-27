Dogness Smart Discover GPS Pet Tracker Reaches 2nd Most Popular Pet Tracker in China After Only 3 Weeks

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker has become the 2nd most popular product in its category in China after only 3 weeks on the market.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "Our traditional and intelligent pet products have had successful launches in the past but nothing can compare to the success of our new state-of-the-art Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker. Clearly, pet safety is as important to pet owners as it is to Dogness."

The Dogness Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker is the next generation of smart pet tracking, boasting real-time positioning with long-range pin point accuracy, robust monitoring, extra-long battery standby time, and simple set-up and use. With strong demand following an initial rollout in China, the Company plans to expand availability into other key markets over the coming quarters, including North America, South America, Japan, Australia and Europe.

The user friendly, highly comfortable Dogness Discover Smart GPS Pet Tracker is a virtual leash that shares the pet's real-time location on its pet parents' smartphone through the Dogness smartphone app. The GPS tracker features a built-in 4G SIM card for high location accuracy and speed. The industry-standard Qi charger supports fast and easy wireless charging, and the high-capacity battery gives more than a week of operation per charge. Activity management functions allow pet parents to monitor the activity and health of their pets to help ensure pets get enough exercise throughout the day. A rapid, proactive alert provides immediate alerts if a pet leaves or returns to a user-defined virtual fence area, with historical traces to record where a pet has been.

Mr. Chen continued, "We are excited about the long-term sales potential for our Discover Smart GPS Tracker, which combines precise tracking accuracy, small size, light weight and long battery life. Our innovation and R&D efforts can give pet owners the confidence and security that comes with knowing where their pets are on a real-time basis with long range coverage. We believe our Discover Smart Tracker will serve as a centerpiece of our expanding line of enhanced pet IoT solutions."

Dogness Smart Tracker Product Specifications:

Extended Cellular Coverage: Built-in QUALCOMM 4G chip and SIM card

Real-Time Positioning: GPS/WiFi/LBS/A-GPS, provides pin point location accuracy in seconds

Emergent Tracking: Records the tracking and movement of pets to view at a later time

Charging Method: Wireless Charging, simply place on the Qi wireless pad to charge

Safety Charming Light: Provides visibility at night; Customize the colors and mode from flashing to solid

Powerful Battery: 1000mAh, with 8 days standby time

APP Requirements: iOS 7.0 or above / Android 5.0

Waterproof: IP68, withstands total submersion

Color: Black

Dimension: 72.6mm x 37.4mm x 22mm

Material: ABS

Lightweight, Highly Comfortable: 49g

Warranty: Yes

Includes: 1 Dogness Smart Tracker, 2 Collar/Harnesses, 1 Wireless Charging Pad, 1 Charging Cable, Velcro, User Manual Warranty Card

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels with major customers, including Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sam's Club, Trendspark, Pet Value, Walmart, Target, IKEA, SimplyShe, Pets at Home, PETZL, QVC®, and Petmate, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, JD, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

