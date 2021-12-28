ONE Entertainment enlists NBA Legend Magic Johnson for Exclusive Launch Event for OxeFit's Smart Gym at Sold Out Lakers Game at Crypto.com Arena

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Entertainment recaps Oxefit's successful launch event for its XP1 and XS1 smart gyms – the most cutting-edge strength training platforms available today. On December 21, alongside hosts Magic Johnson, Baron Davis, Sibley Scoles of Access Hollywood, and ONE Entertainment CEO Brent Johnson, OxeFit introduced its XP1 and XS1 smart gyms to a VIP guest list at the LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game.

Launch festivities started at the Crypto.com arena, where top fitness influencers demonstrated OxeFit XP1 and XS1 to VIP guests firsthand. The game time entertainment featured a "silent disco" with sounds by celebrity DJ Deon Cole (Black-ish). Followed by a post-game "Ugly X-Mas Sweater" after-party with host and NBA Lakers' Superstar Dwight Howard with DJ Cassidy and DJ Drama providing headline sounds.

"We are poised to show the world the next evolution in fitness with the launch of the XP1, the professional level rehab and physical therapy equipment, and the XS1's personal technology. We strive to create strength training experiences that are accessible to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes, by bringing physical and mental well-being into everyday life," said OxeFit CEO, Rob Shanableh.

OxeFit is pioneering a new era of intelligent workout equipment. Their all-in-one strength training and muscular rehab devices use robotics, computer vision, and real-time analytics to intelligently customize a fitness program to users' optimal training needs.

"Our goal was to showcase OxeFit's incredible fitness technology platform alongside their extensive list of supporters from the sports and fitness communities. Athletes like Magic Johnson and Dwight Howard and the rest of the sports and entertainment community are recognizing the potential of OxeFit's platform. And together we showed the world exactly why OxeFit's XP1 and XS1 are game-changers," said Brent Johnson, CEO of ONE Entertainment.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles-based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

OxeFit marks the beginning of a new era in fitness and health. Learn more about their smart gym platform and upcoming events here: https://www.oxefit.com/

