SmartStop Asset Management Completes Successful Liquidity Event for DST Investors, Delivers 143% Total Return

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop Asset Management ("SmartStop") affiliate Strategic 1031 Properties announced today the sale of the Class A student housing property, YOUnion@Reno, located in Reno, Nevada. SmartStop, through its subsidiary that serves as asset manager, facilitated the sale of the property on behalf of Reno Student Housing DST, a Delaware statutory trust that is one of SmartStop's investment programs.

The sale resulted in a total return of 143% to its DST investors, which was calculated based on the aggregate amount of original capital invested in the property.

"The sale of the YOUnion@Reno property proved our student housing investment strategy," said H. Michael Schwartz, founder and chief executive officer of SmartStop Asset Management. "We intentionally acquire Class A, purpose-built and pedestrian-to-campus student housing communities that benefit from our YOUnion Student Living brand, hands-on asset management and relentless resident focus. We purchased the property for the DST in 2016, and by implementing value-add upgrades and offering competitive rent structures, the property averaged 98% leased occupancy over the hold period."

The 186-unit, 709-bed YOUnion@Reno property is located at 2780 Enterprise Road, just three blocks from the University of Nevada, Reno campus. The community consists of a mix of student apartments, study rooms, a fitness center, a pool and a clubhouse. During the past five years, SmartStop added 5G, high-speed internet, Amazon Hub lockers, and study areas with powered furniture.

The property was marketed for sale by Raymond James Investment Banking Group, and was sold to an institutional investor.

