Acer Unveils Trio of Chromebooks for Families, Students, and Hybrid Workers

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) boosts productivity on-the-go with a sleek, convertible design, 13.5-inch VertiView ® display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, long battery life and exceptional performance—powered by the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) expands the company's extensive collection of large-screen offerings; includes 15.6-inch anti-glare FHD display and numeric keypad

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is a portable device with a 14-inch FHD display, featuring the latest Intel processors and an OceanGlass ™ Touchpad

All three Chromebooks deliver the latest audio and video technologies so multi-tasking families, students and hybrid workers can stay productive, entertained and connected

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled three new Chromebooks designed for consumers needing a secure, easy-to-use, and affordable device for productivity, entertainment and communication. These new Chromebooks come in three sizes and form factors, and are furnished with everything consumers need, plus exceptional audio and video technology for entertainment and video conferencing.

"This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Today's users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they're at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 — Sleek Design with Productivity-Boosting VertiView Display

With a svelte design and a durable aluminum case, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) is the ideal Chromebook to take on-the-go for school, passion projects, work, and more. Powered by the new super-fast MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor with eight cores for enhanced multitasking, it lets users stay productive all-day with exceptional performance and up to 10 hours of battery life[1]. A productivity-boosting VertiView 13.5-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio gives users 18% more vertical screen space so they can see more content before needing to scroll. Furthermore, the gorgeous display's 2256x1504 resolution panel and 7.7 mm (0.3 in) narrow side bezels serve to highlight these visuals.

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513's convertible design makes it a great choice for people who take their device with them when they travel. It can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces like trains or airplanes and tablet mode for use on-the-go, and features military-grade MIL-STD 810H[2],[3] durability. When out and about, Wi-Fi 6 helps maintain reliable connections to networks and hot spots. In addition, the Chromebook has a backlit-keyboard for low-light areas and a USB Type-C port for connecting to peripherals, transferring data and charging mobile devices.

DTS® Audio and a pair of upward-facing speakers deliver high-quality and distortion-free sound, whether it's on a video call for work or school, or while enjoying streamed entertainment. A pair of upward facing microphones completes the package, giving users everything they need for crystal-clear conference calls.

Acer Chromebook 315 — Large 15.6-inch Anti-Glare Display and OceanGlass Touchpad

Acer builds on its position as the industry leader in large-screen Chromebooks with the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T), bringing an affordable option to users seeking a device for smooth and effortless multitasking. This portable device keeps users connected, engaged and entertained from different areas of their home—or even while outdoors. The Acer Chromebook 315's huge FHD IPS[4] 15.6-inch display is anti-glare, so it can be enjoyed on the patio, balcony or garden as well as throughout the home and office. Plus, an optional touch-screen display allows for easy navigation, while the large keyboard has room for a dedicated numeric keypad, a bonus when working on home finances and schoolwork.

Complementing the display's extra real-estate, the Acer Chromebook 315 includes technology for clear and reliable video conferences. Hybrid workers and students will be seen and heard thanks to a wide field-of-view HDR webcam with flare-reducing technology and a pair of integrated microphones. DTS Audio delivers rich sound with deeper bass, ideal for video calls as well as enjoying games or streamed content, while the latest Intel® processors and Wi-Fi 6 provide reliable performance and connectivity. On top of 10 hours of battery life[1], users will also appreciate two USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, one on each side, and the ability to easily transfer videos and photos thanks to a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 315 features a unique eco-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad which is made entirely out of ocean-bound plastic waste that has been recycled into a glass-like texture, giving it sleek and responsive tactile feedback, contributing to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean.

Acer Chromebook 314 — Budget-friendly and Portable with an OceanGlass Touchpad

Designed for students and families with school-age children, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) is powered by the latest Intel® processors for solid everyday performance and features MIL-STD 810H durability[2,3]. Users can expect up to 10-hours of battery life[1], plenty long enough to make it through the entire school-day, while Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) provides connectivity speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5.

The Acer Chromebook's 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display[5] features an anti-glare coating so it can be used even in brighter lighting conditions, while its narrow 8.1 mm (0.32 in) side bezels further keep the focus on the visuals and contribute to the Chromebook's compact size. Users can navigate Chrome OS via the optional multi-touch display, or by using the OceanGlass™ touchpad that delivers a sleek touch experience and contributes to the reduction of ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Acer Chromebook 314 provides an excellent remote-learning experience with two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology for better video quality in low-light conditions. DTS Audio delivers full, high-quality, distortion-free sound. A pair of USB Type-C ports completes the package, offering users a convenient means to connect to a wide variety of peripherals.

Chrome OS and App Support

The new Acer Chromebooks utilize Chrome OS to deliver fast boot times, ease of use, security, and longer battery life. They support web-based apps and apps on Google Play, so users will have access to all the apps they need for productivity, school, creativity and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 599.99; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at EUR 649.

The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H/T) will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in late Q1 2022 starting at EUR 399.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-3H/T) will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at USD 299.99; and in EMEA in April 2022 starting at EUR 369.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

