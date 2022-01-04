Bragg Announces True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar Supplements

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., ("Bragg"), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is pleased to announce the introduction of Bragg True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplements, launching nationally January 4th, 2022.

Founded in 1912, Bragg has led the natural food space with their famous Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) and mission to deliver a daily dose of wellness for more than a century.

Bragg's True Energy supplement provides your daily dose of energy without the downsides of caffeine. Made with Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar plus six essential B vitamins, each capsule supports a steady flow of energy at the cellular level. This potent formulation brings fuel to your cells, powering them to be more efficient, so you feel stronger and ready to take on your day.

The Amount of Acetic Acid Matters

With 30 times more acetic acid than the leading gummy -- and with none of their sugar -- Bragg's breakthrough ACV formula delivers 750 mg of acetic acid per dose. That's the amount in one tablespoon of liquid ACV, and is the clinically proven amount to deliver powerful health benefits. Acetic acid helps to reduce the absorption of carbohydrates, which in turn reduces blood sugar spikes. It also causes our body to burn more fat as fuel and helps provide a feeling of fullness, which aids with weight control and maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Bragg's True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplements are available for purchase at Bragg.com and retail at $19.99.

"The beginning of the year is the perfect time for consumers to reflect on meaningful health and wellness resolutions, including healthy habit formation, and our new True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplement is a beneficial addition to their daily routines," says Linda Boardman, Bragg's CEO. "The new year ushers in an increased commitment to exercise, making the uncaffeinated energy boost of our True Energy supplements even more helpful. We're proud to be the only provider of Apple Cider Vinegar products with 750mg of acetic acid, making our products more advantageous to healthy lifestyles than any competitive products."

"It's important to keep in mind that it isn't possible for a gummy-based apple cider vinegar supplement to offer the correct amount of acetic acid. In fact, it would take 30 of the leading gummies to equal 1 serving of Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar capsules," said Diane Kull, VP of R&D and Quality at Bragg.

"Also of note, demand for our original ACV supplement product continues its upward trajectory of growth since it launched this past summer, and as consumers continue to make their health and wellness a priority," added Boardman. "We are giving consumers the choice between liquid and capsule options to receive the correct daily dose of ACV which only Bragg offers. Now with the introduction of Bragg True Energy Apple Cider Vinegar supplements, they can enjoy all of that ACV goodness with a layer of caffeine-free energy."

Backed by Science

Trusted authorities in the field of micronutrients and their impact on overall health and wellness, Bragg's trusted Scientific Advisory Board includes Dr. Jeffrey B. Blumberg, PhD; Dr. Edwin McDonald, MD; and McKel Kooienga, RD. This expert Board was assembled to help guide product development and provide insights into the many benefits of apple cider vinegar.

"Supplements promoting energy benefits often contain too much sugar, including those formulated with ACV," says Dr. Blumberg, a Professor Emeritus of nutrition science and policy at Tufts University, "so it's important to look for products with the proper dose (750 mg) of acetic acid and no added sugar. ACV with B vitamins helps prevent sugar crashes and energy slumps."

"Bragg's ACV stands apart from the rest by offering 750mg of acetic acid, the known efficacious dose, in each daily serving of their supplements, making it easy to trust Bragg ACV products for tangible health benefits," adds Dr. McDonald. "We know through third-party lab testing of 23 other ACV supplements and gummies available to consumers, that no other brand offers anywhere close to the efficacious dose of acetic acid within their recommended serving sizes. It can be shocking to people when they learn this fact."

About Bragg

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements, and more. Bragg is available at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, as well as Amazon and bragg.com for purchase. For more information, please visit bragg.com .

