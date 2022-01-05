SKYWORTH Returns to CES 2022 with Flagship TV Line-up

SKYWORTH records strong business performance in 2021 thanks to R&D progress and innovations in advanced display technologies

SKYWORTH USA to become one of the first TV brands to have a complete Google TV™ line-up in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYWORTH, a leading global television brand, is participating in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 following a successful business year. In a display of its latest innovations, the brand is showcasing the SKYWORTH W82, the world's first mass-produced transformable OLED TV and a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree, and the SKYWORTH S82, a brand-new 4K OLED TV boasting industry-leading color accuracy, along with other big-screen products from SKYWORTH's US portfolio.

SKYWORTH Records Strong Business Performance in 2021

In the first three quarters of 2021, SKYWORTH recorded the YoY increase in sales revenue of 10.8% and 35% in China and overseas markets respectively[1]. Specifically in the OLED TV segment, SKYWORTH was ranked No.1 in market share in H1 2021 in China[2] and saw a rapid increase in sales volume in overseas markets. For the full year, the company expects to achieve consistent growth in overseas markets, particularly in the Latin America market, APAC market and MEA market.

The sales achievements are driven by SKYWORTH's consistent investment in advanced display technologies. Last year, SKYWORTH introduced a range of flagship products – including 4K OLED TV's and gaming monitors (SKYWORTH W82, S82 and G90), an 88" 8K OLED TV (SKYWORTH W92), and a 4K Smart MiniLED TV (SKYWORTH Q72):

4K 120Hz OLED TV, its screen can be adjusted from flat to curved with a click of the remote. Supported by Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE ( 4K Version) and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM, it delivers a superior audio-visual experience perfect for various home entertainment. It is a CES ® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Gaming" and "Video Displays" categories. The SKYWORTH W82 is a 65"120Hz OLED TV, its screen can be adjusted from flat to curved with a click of the remote. Supported by Dolby Vision, HDR10, SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE (Version) and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM, it delivers a superior audio-visual experience perfect for various home entertainment. It is a CES2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in the "Gaming" and "Video Displays" categories.

4K 120Hz OLED TV that brings users closer to reality with the industry-leading color accuracy of ΔE0.86, supported by SKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE ( 4K Version), Dolby Vision, HDR10, and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM. The SKYWORTH S82 is a120Hz OLED TV that brings users closer to reality with the industry-leading color accuracy of ΔE0.86, supported bySKYWORTH AI PICTURE QUALITY ENGINE (Version), Dolby Vision, HDR10, and SKYWORTH AUDIO DRUM.

SKYWORTH also developed two new OLED Basic Module (OBM) Technologies – OBM Transform and OBM Slim, and brought its 4K OLED TV series (SKYWORTH XC9300 and XC9000 Series) to the USA market for the first time.

Looking ahead to 2022, the company will bring more products packed with brilliant picture quality and smart functions to global users.

SKYWORTH CES 2022 Product Showcase

Enhanced Commitment to the North American Market with More Distributors, Strengthened Supply Chain, and New Strategic Partnership with Google

Specifically in the USA and Canada, SKYWORTH achieved a record-breaking sales revenue that contributed to SKYWORTH's global performance, thanks to an enhanced distribution network and support from partners.

John Homlish, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SKYWORTH USA, said: "2021 was a year of dealer expansion. In the USA, we added 151 Conn's Home Plus retail locations servicing 15 states and continued our expansion with the NATM Buying group including ABC Warehouse, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and Cowboy Maloney. In Canada, we added 82 London Drugs retail locations servicing 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. Expansion in the tertiary markets was driven by O'Rourke Sales Company, our national distributor. New business in the USA and Canada accounted for more than 30% of our total business.

"Moving forward into 2022, we are fully committed to expanding our presence in the US and Canada and introducing big-screen LCD and OLED Smart TV's, enabling even more consumers to enjoy the stunning audio-visual experiences we have to offer."

In support of the expansion strategy, SKYWORTH will move its manufacturing for the North America market to Mexico from China in 2022, significantly reducing delivery times to distributors and consumers and diversifying the supply chain to safeguard it against external shocks.

Further elevating the entertainment experience, SKYWORTH will roll out a lineup of Google TV™ models for the USA and Canada markets with a target launch of summer 2022. Google TV brings together movies, shows, live TV[3] and more from across user apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Users can discover new things to watch with recommendations based on what they watch and their interests. Everyone can enjoy a personalized entertainment experience with profiles for each member of the household, including dedicated kids profiles. Users can ask Google to find movies and shows, answer questions, control smart home devices, and more, with their voices.

The Smart Google TV feature from SKYWORTH planned for the North America market in 2022 will consist of five new series and 11 different models:

At the top, the 4K UHD Mini-LED QLED UD8500 Series offered in 65" and 75" screen sizes will feature a sleek bezel-less design, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby IQ, HDR10 & HLG HDR, Dolby Atmos, and an ATSC 3.0 Tuner.

The UD8000 Series is a 4K QLED UHD TV offered in bezel-less 65" and 75" screen sizes, a 60Hz refresh rate panel, HDR10 and HLG HDR, and Dolby Audio.

The 4K UHD UD7500 Series, with 86" super screen size, will feature a premium designed metal cabinet and a higher performance 120Hz refresh rate panel.

The upgraded 4K UHD UD7200G Series, "G" for Google TV, is offered in 50", 55", 65" and 75" screen sizes, and has a bezel-less design with a 60Hz refresh rate panel.

The entry-level TD7300 Series designed for smaller viewing spaces is offered in 32" and 40" screen sizes.

Bringing SKYWORTH's Home Entertainment Solutions to Las Vegas

From January 5-8, SKYWORTH is holding a product showcase at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, displaying the SKYWORTH W82 and SKYWORTH S82, along with two models from its US line-up. They are the SKYWORTH UD7200, which is a 4K UHD TV offered in 50", 55" and 65" screen sizes, and the SKYWORTH UD6200, which is a 4K UHD TV featuring a big screen of 75". Both products feature a bezel-less design, Chameleon Extreme 2.0, HDR 10 and HLG format, Dolby Audio & DTS, and will be upgraded to Google TV™ in 2022.

The SKYWORTH W82 is also on display at the official CES Innovation Awards Showcase at Booth #52952, Halls A-C, The Venetian Expo.

About SKYWORTH TV

SKYWORTH TV is a leading global television manufacturer and a pioneer in big-screen Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Founded in 1988, SKYWORTH TV has more than 30 years of experience providing advanced home entertainment solutions and is one of the top global providers of Android TVs. Under its brand proposition "Lead the future", SKYWORTH TV continues to invest heavily in R&D and innovative technology solutions and is dedicated to leading the transformation of the TV industry to revolutionize smart home experiences. For more information, please visit: https://www.skyworth.net/global

[1] Source: SKYWORTH GROUP LIMITED 2021 Q3 Financial Report [2] Source: AVC Report [3] Live TV is US only. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

