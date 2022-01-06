12 Lifespace Communities' Health Centers Named as U.S. News & World Report's "2021-22 Best Nursing Homes"

These health centers are among the top 13% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities providing short-term rehabilitation and long-term care

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 12 health centers as part of Lifespace communities are being recognized as the Best Nursing Homes for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. The designation affirms Lifespace's focus on the full continuum of care, and quality and commitment to continually invest in its communities and team members.

"We focus on hiring top talent for our health center leadership positions, but it is also our commitment to ongoing training and support, quality of programs, and our dedicated and highly skilled front-line caregiving team members that allows us to accomplish these amazing outcomes," said Lifespace Chief Clinical and Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Hamm.

Hamm adds that throughout this unprecedented pandemic, Lifespace team members have been laser-focused on the health and safety of its residents. In addition to the recognition by U.S. News & World Report, Lifespace maintains its exceptional resident survey results and five star-ratings issued by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

The health centers at these Lifespace communities earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

The Lifespace health centers featured the report include:

Abbey Delray, Delray Beach, Fla. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Abbey Delray South, Delray Beach, Fla. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

Harbour's Edge, Delray Beach, Fla. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Village on the Green, Longwood, Fla. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

The Waterford, Juno Beach, Fla. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Beacon Hill, Lombard, Ill. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

Oak Trace, Downers Grove, Ill. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

Friendship Village of Bloomington, Bloomington, Minn. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Friendship Village of South Hills, Upper St. Clair, Penn. – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation, Long-term Care

Edgemere, Dallas, – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

Querencia at Barton Creek, Austin, Tex., – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

Newcastle Place, Mequon, Wis., – 2021-22 Award, Short-term Rehabilitation

"Lifespace's dedicated focus on quality is rooted in our philosophic approach as a not-for-profit senior living community organization," said Lifespace President and CEO Jesse Jantzen. "Our community leaders are empowered to respond to the differentiated needs and desires of residents and prospective residents within their unique markets. The U.S. World News & Report's recognition of so many of our communities is a testament to the hard work by each of our communities and their dedicated teams working to delight our residents."

In addition, Jantzen adds that the nonprofit senior living company is investing $17 million to increase pay for all team members, to attract top talent and recognize team members for working through the ongoing pandemic.

In its 12th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about quality of care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control violations listed on the resident safety summary.

This year's methodology includes an emphasis on homes meeting certain standards of patient safety, which could limit a home's ability to achieve a 'High-Performing' rating. These standards include a minimum threshold for the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate, overuse of antipsychotic drugs and frequent visits to the emergency department, among other criteria. Homes that have below a 75% COVID-19 staff vaccination rate are not considered a leading facility. A significant percentage of short-term rehabilitation and long-term care programs that would otherwise have qualified as "High-Performing" were downgraded at the time of publication.

The ratings include data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics.

About Lifespace Communities

Lifespace Communities, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is a not-for-profit organization proudly serving older adults for more than 45 years. Founded in 1976, Lifespace Communities has grown to own and operate 14 continuing care retirement communities in seven states, serving more than 4,700 residents and employing more than 3,600 team members. For more information about Lifespace and its communities, visit LifespaceCommunities.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

