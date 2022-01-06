1West Records Over $200M in Origination Volume in 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1West Finance, ("1West"), a leader in the small business lending marketplace, announced today it surpassed $200M in originations in 2021. 1West accomplished this amid the pandemic with a commitment to its technology platform ABLE (Automated Business Lending Engine), and a diversification of products.

With technology at the forefront of their 2021 plans, their new lending platform ABLE was a major factor in 1West reaching this goal. ABLE allows a small business owner to apply 24 hours a day and provides multiple options with a click of a button. Cemented by their products, partnerships, both strategic and with their various lenders throughout the credit spectrum, this allowed 1West to pivot quickly and provide access to capital available for their clients. The origination volume included, working capital loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, SBA Loans, and the government aided programs available due to the Covid-19 pandemic, among others. Their technology platform and experienced sales team were keys to their ability to hit this great milestone.

"1West broke many of our internal records in 2021. We have strong momentum heading into the new year and high demand on both the customer and partnership side. We're proud of the work our team has accomplished and the enhancements we have made for ABLE," says Kunal Bhasin, President of 1West.

1West is a premier SMB financing marketplace that combines technology, sales, and operations on a single platform for small businesses.1West's team has provided and/or assisted in providing over $1Billion in financing to small businesses in a wide variety of industries across the United States. Visit us at 1west.com.

