The Fuqing Two Sessions convened, aiming to accelerate the continuing development of a modern, international port city

FUQING, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Session of the 18th Fuqing Municipal People's Congress and the First Session of the 15th Fuqing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) were held from December 26-29, 2021. Deputies to the People's Congress and members of the CPPCC from a range of industries across the city gathered to provided advice and suggestions, and discussed the development plan of Fuqing, focusing on the formation of a modern, international port city, and on acceleration of comprehensive top-level development, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuqing Municipal Committee.

During the Two Sessions, the first Honorary Citizenship Awards Conference and the Commendation Conference for the Hall of Honorable Fuqing Persons were also convened. By perpetuating the culture of honorability, continuing the spirit of honorability, and accumulating the strength of honorability, the people of Fuqing will endeavor to write a new chapter in the development of their city. At the conferences, ten people who are not resident in Fuqing and have made outstanding contributions to Fuqing's economic development, social undertakings, charitable endeavors, and foreign exchanges were named Honorary Citizens of Fuqing and eight were inducted in the Hall of Honorable Fuqing Persons.

In 2021, Fuqing continued to make vigorous and rapid achievements in its comprehensive development: the city's ranking in the top 100 counties rose to 13th place for its economy, and to 16th place for its investment competitiveness; it twice won first place within Fujian province in the Five Batches quarterly assessments; and it ranked No. 1 in its Demonstrating, Competing, and Learning from Each Other campaign, one of Fuzhou's key projects.

Looking forward to the new year, all Fuqing people will definitely accept the mission - actively taking on the role, and energized and committed to hard work. In 2022, Fuqing will focus on promoting its industrial upgrade, improving the image of the city and the quality of people's lives, and working on continuous improvement of public services. In order to achieve a 10% increase in regional GDP, it will establish three industrial clusters, each worth at least 100 billion, and eight industrial clusters, each worth at least 10 billion. It will fully integrate the Fuzhou metropolitan area and promote the development of the eastern new city and other districts. It will also focus on improvements in people's livelihoods and happiness.

"We will thoroughly implement the guiding principles of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and the guiding principles of the CPC 11th Fujian Provincial Congress," said a senior official of the Fuqing municipal government. "We will adhere to the essence of the '3820' strategic project thought, and fully integrate Fuqing into the overall development of modern international cities in Fujian and Fuzhou in this new era. Our aim is to make Fuqing, a provincial sub-central city, bigger and stronger, focusing on building a modern international port city, entering a new phase of development and construction in Fuqing. We will offer experience as pioneers in the promotion of our comprehensive first-rate development."

