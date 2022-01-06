Intellihot Launches Disruptive Technology Innovation Team

GALESBURG, Ill., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, the green technology company creating innovative solutions that reduce energy waste and greenhouse gas emissions in the built environment, today formally launched the company's disruptive technology Innovation team. The group will hire for 50 new positions in 2022 as the company routes a rapid product line expansion in response to the growing global demand for green technologies.

Intellihot logo (PRNewsfoto/Intellihot)

Nikolay Popov, an industry leader with more than twenty years of engineering experience, leads the Intellihot Innovation team, which is composed of subject matter experts in a variety of high-tech specialties including programming, analytics, robotics engineering, and more. Before joining Intellihot, Popov founded CORTEQ Innovations and worked with global industrial leaders including Marmon Holdings Inc., Invensys Controls, and Elkay Manufacturing. At Intellihot, Popov will report directly to Chief Technology Officer, Siva Askasam.

"Our plans to expand Intellihot and continue to produce new solutions to correct the problems of today's built environment means that we need the industry's best," said Intellihot founder and CEO, Sridhar Deivasigamani. "Enabled by our generous investor support, we are poised to bring on prominent industry veterans and innovators to the Intellihot team. We are ecstatic to welcome Nikolay, a seasoned engineer and leader in the industry, to Intellihot leadership. His contributions to the team will be vital as Intellihot enters the next phase of our company evolution."

"I am thrilled to join the Intellihot team, especially as the company enters a new year full of opportunities to develop environmentally-friendly solutions for the $81B global HVAC industry," said Nikolay Popov, Director of Innovation at Intellihot. "Our work will drive technological innovation, solving the mismanaged systems of the built environment that we have relied upon for far too long. With cost-efficient and state-of-the art technology that was created by Intellihot's industry-leading, innovative experts, we will move the world's commercial buildings into a greener future."

Intellihot's clean technology products, which include commercial water heaters carefully designed for increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability, are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

