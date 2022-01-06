REALM IDx™ to Participate Virtually in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM IDx, Inc., a leader in integrated diagnostics, announced the company will participate in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference. This premier health care conference features global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community.

(PRNewsfoto/Konica Minolta Precision Medicine)

Dr. Aaron Elliott, CEO of REALM IDx, is scheduled to present on Monday, Jan. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – noon PT/2:30 – 3 p.m. ET.

About REALM IDx, Inc.

REALM IDx, Inc. is a healthcare company pioneering the field of Integrated Diagnostics (IDx), an advanced field of clinical science that brings together laboratory medicine, radiology, pathology and sophisticated artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights to predict, diagnose and treat disease. Powered by proprietary software platforms, best-in-class genomics technology from Ambry Genetics Corporation and industry-leading radiology and pathology services from Invicro, LLC, the company is uniquely equipped to collect, analyze and report on multi-modal precision diagnostic data sets. REALM's extensive network of healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners will drive clinical access to innovations that lead to better medical solutions for patient care. To learn more, visit REALMIDx.com.

Media Contact

Brad Lotterman, Communications Director

REALM IDx, Inc.

blotterman@realmidx.com

760-579-3509

