Primetime Newsy program 'The Why' premieres Jan. 10; host Tatevik Aprikyan calls show 'special opportunity'

ATLANTA, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsy, the nation's only free 24/7 broadcast news network, will relaunch its primetime news program "The Why" on Jan. 10. "The Why" will go beyond the headlines with hyper-visual explanatory journalism and compelling guest interviews.

Tatevik Aprikyan is host of “The Why,” a primetime news program airing on Newsy.

At 10 p.m. ET each weeknight, host Tatevik Aprikyan will provide an hour-long deep dive into relevant social, cultural and political topics. The show will originate from Newsy's Chicago studio.

"This will be unique programming for primetime viewers," said Eric Ludgood, head of Newsy. "Tatevik is an experienced journalist with great story-telling skills and a knack for engaging audiences."

Aprikyan has been an award-winning broadcast journalist in Seattle since 2015. Prior to that she was an anchor and/or reporter in Providence, Rhode Island; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Seattle and Bellevue, Washington.

She has been an anchor or reporter for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliate stations. Aprikyan has covered some of the country's biggest stories, including the trial of the Boston Marathon bomber, Ebola outbreak, Affordable Care Act, U.S.-Russia and Middle East relations and health care (autism, scientific research and children's health).

Originally from Yerevan, Armenia, her family moved to Seattle when she was 5. Aprikyan speaks Armenian, Russian and French. She is an advocate for children's health, serving on the board of directors for non-profits providing humanitarian relief to orphaned children around the world.

"This is a special opportunity at Newsy," Aprikyan said. "We are going to provide viewers with the kind of information that offers insight into the complex issues of the day. It's the kind of work that journalists live for. It's a chance to make a difference for our audience."

Hank Mendheim will serve as executive producer of "The Why." Mendheim is an Emmy Award-winning television executive, most recently serving as executive producer of WLS Television's "Windy City LIVE" in Chicago. His television producing career spans nearly three decades creating news & entertainment programming for A&E, Bravo, Discovery Channel, Nat Geo, Lifetime, Animal Planet, Sundance, Hallmark Channel, Oxygen, MSNBC and The Weather Channel.

Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs' built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com, as well as on streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV,

Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. See all the ways to watch Newsy and check out Newsy's programming schedule here.

Newsy is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff, Court TV Mystery, Defy TV and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

Newsy (PRNewsfoto/The E.W. Scripps Company)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company