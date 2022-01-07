Wilmington Trust Adds Mark Maggioncalda as Senior Wealth Advisor to Radnor Office

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today that Mark Maggioncalda has been hired as a senior wealth advisor in its Radnor, PA, office.

In his new role, Maggioncalda will be responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations & endowments in the mid-Atlantic region. He will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help them meet their current needs and long-term objectives. Maggioncalda will also coordinate the various unique services his clients require—including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

Maggioncalda's hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units. The firm has also committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will be doubling the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"It is exciting to welcome Mark to our growing team. His industry and regional experience will provide valuable insights to our clients," said Colleen Marsh, Wealth Management regional executive for Wilmington Trust. "Mark's knowledge of topics from investment management to family governance and business succession planning will help clients develop their portfolios and plan for their futures."

Maggioncalda has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, he spent 16 years with BNY Mellon Wealth Management, where he worked in various roles involving business development and relationship management. Earlier in his career, he served as a vice president of investments for Wachovia Securities.

"I am excited to be joining this growing team in the Philadelphia area and providing my regional expertise to help clients navigate the obstacles of today and tomorrow," said Maggioncalda. "Wilmington Trust has a rich history of serving clients for generations, and it is a unique opportunity to provide insights to those clients from a holistic perspective."

Maggioncalda holds a bachelor's degree from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA. Active in his community, he is involved with Legatus of Bucks County, the Guest Chef Program for the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Northwoods Association, Inspira Foundation, Bucks County Estate Planning Council, Philadelphia Estate Planning Council, and Catholic Business Leaders.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

