Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $106.6 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $6.4 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $6.1 billion, partially offset by distributions of $1.2 billion.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)













($ in millions) AUM Net Market



AUM By Investment Vehicle 11/30/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions Transfers 12/31/2021 Institutional Accounts











Advisory $23,084 $29 $1,460 $- $26 $24,599 Japan Subadvisory 10,602 (66) 885 (92) - 11,329 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,488 (71) 382 - - 6,799 Total Institutional Accounts 40,174 (108) 2,727 (92) 26 42,727 Open-end Funds 47,610 1,556 2,756 (985) (26) 50,911 Closed-end Funds 12,436 4 632 (81) - 12,991 Total AUM $100,220 $1,452 $6,115 ($1,158) $- $106,629























About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.