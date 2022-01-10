Eat This, Not That! Announces Its 5th Annual Food Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanized Media. The world's #1 nutrition website, Eat This, Not That!, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2022 Eat This, Not That! Food Awards today on EatThis.com .

In its fifth year, the iconic brand's Food Awards are spotlighting the healthiest and tastiest new foods to hit grocery store shelves and fast-food menus across America. Over 650 products and menu items that launched nationwide between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 were considered in this year's eight distinct categories, which highlight some of the most popular food trends—from plant-based options to meal-prep helpers, dessert, beverages, and more.

More specifically, the 2022 Eat This, Not That! Food Awards include the following categories:

Best Healthy Breakfast Foods

Best Healthy Snacks

Best Healthy Beverages

Best Healthy Meal-Prep Foods

Best Healthy Plant-Based Options

Best Healthy Frozen Foods

Best Healthy Desserts

Best Healthy Fast-Food Items

To judge each category, Eat This, Not That! editors worked with nine registered dietitians on the brand's Medical Expert Board to develop a strict set of nutritional and ingredient guidelines by which to examine each product on its overall healthfulness. Editors then ranked the healthiest products in terms of taste and value.

In total, 79 outstanding products in specific subcategories have been crowned the 2022 winners thanks to their nutrition, taste, and healthy ingredients. The top 7 winning products are:

Best Breakfast: Three Wishes Cereal, Frosted

Best Snack: Toodaloo Adaptogenic Trail Mix, BBQ

Best Beverage: REBBL Immunity Line, Vanilla Plant Protein Immunity Elixir

Best Meal-Prep Food: Momofuku Seasoned Salts

Best Plant-Based Food: Very Good Butchers Very Good Dog

Best Frozen Food: Evergreen Frozen Waffles, Mixed Berry & Almond

Best Dessert: Yasso Poppables, Vanilla Bean

All of the 2022 Food Awards winners are featured on EatThis.com starting today.

"In 2007, Eat This, Not That! started to forever change the way America eats by highlighting the best (and worst) foods at your restaurants, supermarkets and, well, everywhere," says Eat This, Not That! author and creator David Zinczenko. "We're proud to continue our mission the last fifteen years, and with such an important annual program today."

"I'm so excited to bring back our fifth Annual Food Awards and share these winning products with America," says Eat This, Not That! Editor-in-Chief, Faye Brennan. "After the past two years, it's become so clear to all of us that eating right on a daily basis is one of the best things we can do for our individual health and wellness, which is the exact same belief that our brand was built on. I'm happy that our Food Awards can provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date list of grocery store and menu items that our readers can feel good about eating because they've been diligently and honestly dietitian-approved and editor-tasted."

"The Eat This, Not That! Food Awards have always been unique in that they provide a snapshot of what the food industry looks like at that specific moment in time," says Eat This, Not That! Senior Editor, Olivia Tarantino. "In the awards' fifth year, it's been incredible to see how ever-changing nutritional science and food trends have influenced what healthy products and innovative ingredients are developed. Health priorities have evolved, and our award winners reflect the very best products that can support consumers' wellness goals."

If you'd like to cover the awards, please make sure to credit and link back to EatThis.com .

About The Eat This, Not That! Food Awards:

The Eat This, Not That! Food Awards first launched in 2015 in the print edition of Eat This, Not That! Magazine. In subsequent years, the franchise could be found both in print and on EatThis.com (see the winners of 2018 , 2017 , and 2016 ). In 2018, Eat This, Not That! Founder and the CEO of Galvanized Media, David Zinczenko, presented the winners live on the Today Show with host Savannah Guthrie.

About Eat This, Not That!

Eat This, Not That! is part of Galvanized Media , a leader in Health & Wellness and one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media. With a global audience of more than 225 million readers, Galvanized Media has a portfolio of brands that includes Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, Celebwell, ETNT! Health, Travelicious, and more. These brands deliver life-altering content that engages, inspires, and informs readers across multiple platforms. The company is led by one of the top voices in health and wellness: David Zinczenko.

Galvanized Media's sites are part of the Meredith Digital Network and All Recipes Network in partnership with Meredith Corp. Galvanized Media is proud to partner with Simon and Schuster on the Galvanized book imprint, and with MSN on providing content to MSN's tens of millions of readers.

