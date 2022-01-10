Gainsight Acquires Community Software Leader inSided

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainsight , the customer success company, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire inSided , a privately held company based in Amsterdam.

Gainsight's acquisition of inSided creates a market-leading solution that can increase net revenue retention.

InSided is a leading customer success community platform uniquely designed to leverage the power of communities to drive engagement and product adoption, increase retention and build lasting customer relationships. The platform is used by hundreds of companies including Gainsight, Gong, Productboard, Hopin, Sprout Social and Zapier.

The addition of inSided to Gainsight's existing portfolio of products creates a market-leading solution that can connect a company's digital products, customer-facing teams and client communities together across the entire customer journey.

"Every technology company wants to increase net revenue retention (NRR), the No. 1 driver of shareholder and enterprise value," Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta said. "But achieving this in a scalable manner is the No. 1 challenge executives face. In our research with clients, the top strategy they were using to scale was to leverage communities to bring users directly into the customer success process and to connect customers with their peers. We are excited that the addition of inSided to our portfolio now allows Gainsight clients to scale digital customer success efforts across community-led, product-led and customer-led growth initiatives."

"The next decade will see the emergence of a new technology stack that is designed to grow NRR," inSided Founder and CEO Robin van Lieshout said. "InSided has reimagined communities for the age of customer success. By joining forces with Gainsight, we have put ourselves in the best position to help companies around the world leverage digital technology to drive all aspects of the customer journey and positively influence NRR at scale."

A Holistic Approach To Digitally Scaling Net Revenue Retention

Since 2013, customer success teams have been using Gainsight CS to proactively and scalably address customer risks and opportunities that in turn drive customer retention and expansion.

In 2018, Gainsight extended its portfolio with Gainsight PX , which enables product and customer teams to use product analytics and personalized in-app customer engagement to drive product-led growth.

With this latest acquisition, Gainsight clients will have the unique advantage to extend the existing suite with a customer community hub, which centralizes all the content and engagement for end users in one single platform.

Communities as a Force Multiplier for Customer and Business Outcomes

According to the " 2021 Gartner Market Guide for B2B Community Platforms 1," online communities have become an integral — not optional — investment, driven by the shift to subscription models and the need for businesses to accelerate customer adoption. Communities are increasingly seen not as a support channel but instead as a customer engagement platform, signaling the potential for significant growth in this market.

Coined community-led growth, this has now been widely adopted by businesses as a multiplier on top of existing models such as customer- and product-led growth.

"Our customers have used inSided to personalize online community experiences and drive higher NPS, retention and expansion rates," van Lieshout said. "We're excited to join the market-leading customer success company and further integrate customer communities and customer voices into customer success and product adoption workflows. The combination of Gainsight and inSided makes scalable NRR growth possible for every company in the world."

Businesses will now have the ability to leverage community-led growth as a force multiplier to deliver better customer outcomes and drive higher NRR by:

Simplifying how customers engage with businesses across all stages of their journey.

Engaging all customers without exponentially increasing customer success costs.

Combining community activity, product usage and CSM input to predict renewals.

Blending email, in-app communications, CSM outreach and community interaction.

Allowing collaboration on success plans, playbooks and more via a customer hub.

"At Gong, we've grown our customer base exponentially over the past three years," Gong Chief Customer Officer Eran Aloni said. "During this phase of strong growth, Gainsight CS and inSided's community platform have been instrumental in enabling us to deliver high-quality customer interactions at scale and optimize net revenue retention across our customer base. We are excited to see both these companies join forces to deliver even greater joint value to customers."

ABOUT GAINSIGHT

Gainsight's innovative technology helps companies increase product adoption and prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. Gainsight's platform offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience and community engagement that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com .

ABOUT INSIDED

InSided is the only customer success community platform for software as a service and subscription-based companies. The platform is used by hundreds of companies to drive product adoption, increase retention and build lasting customer advocacy. Through a combination of customer community, knowledge base and product feedback features, inSided facilitates customer engagement, discussion and idea generation. With integrations such as Zendesk, Skilljar, Salesforce, Mixpanel and Gainsight, you can connect inSided to the rest of your technology stack and create a 360-degree view of your customer. Founded in 2010, inSided is headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York serving customers such as Gong, Gainsight and Zapier. For more information, visit insided.com .

