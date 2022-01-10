How Businesses Gain Competitive Edge With Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of companies say their businesses have benefitted thanks to actionable geospatial insights from satellite-based Earth observation technology. Members of the media are invited to learn why and how organizations are driving this trend from industry leaders who have implemented the technology and realized the benefits.

Learn how geospatial analytics is helping Traive Finance revolutionize agriculture lending in Brazil and how Land O'Lakes is making conservation and sustainability impacts at the field level — utilizing cutting-edge space technology and data processing to help farmers balance profitability while managing important natural resources.

WHAT: A virtual panel discussion on the business benefits of geospatial insights.



WHY: Organizations and people who feed the planet are driving demand for insights in addition to Earth observation imagery. Find out how scientific-grade data and advanced analytics mitigate risk and increase efficiencies.



WHO: Opening Remarks

Don Osborne, CEO, EarthDaily Analytics





Panel Speakers

Dave Gebhardt, General Manager, EarthDaily Agro (formerly known as Geosys)

Fabricio Pezente, CEO, Traive Finance

Teddy Bekele, Chief Technology Officer, Land O'Lakes





Moderator

Andrew Mullin, Vice President of Marketing, EarthDaily Agro



WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 10:30 a.m. MT; 12:30 ET



WHERE: Register here

Members of the media will be invited to submit questions during the panel discussion or may do so in advance via the online registration form. Please submit advance questions by Friday, Jan. 14.

In addition to an update on the forthcoming launch of EarthDaily Analytics' cutting-edge Earth observation satellite constellation, EarthDaily Agro will make a special announcement detailing advances the Company is making to provide customers with unparalleled and actionable insights — advances that no other Earth observing technologies company offers. Additional information about the impending ten-satellite EarthDaily constellation can be found here.

About EarthDaily Analytics

EarthDaily Analytics, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, observes, verifies, and predicts changes to the Earth's surface to help people understand those changes and take action to deliver sustainable outcomes for their organizations and the planet. Our evidence-based, actionable insights help address some of the world's greatest challenges, from sustainable agriculture and disaster management to climate change monitoring and forestry protection, among many others. For more information, visit www.earthdaily.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EarthDaily Agro

Formerly known as Geosys, EarthDaily Agro is the agriculture division of EarthDaily Analytics. It uses satellite imaging to provide advanced analytics to mitigate risk and increase efficiencies – leading to more sustainable outcomes for the organizations and people who feed the planet. Established 30 years ago and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, with offices in Europe, EarthDaily Agro is the first global digital agriculture company founded by agronomists. For more information, visit www.earthdailyagro.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

