Integral Ad Science Appoints Csaba Szabo to Fuel Its Expansion in Europe

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Csaba Szabo as Managing Director, EMEA, as the company continues its industry leadership and growth across Europe. Based in London, Szabo reports directly to Chance Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer at IAS.

"Csaba's passion for technology and data, combined with his wealth of experience growing international teams, make him a great fit for IAS," said Chance Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer, IAS. "With Csaba at the helm of our EMEA team, we will continue to deliver more products that our customers need in this region, while delivering excellent service."

Szabo brings more than fifteen years of experience in scaling global software and technology companies to his new role at IAS. Most recently he was the VP, EMEA at Shutterstock where he helped grow the company's international footprint. Previously, he helped drive the European sales strategy for mid-market and resellers at Yahoo as Senior Commercial Director, EMEA. Prior to that role, he was the Pricing Manager at Orange.

"I'm passionate about using technology and data to build superior product experiences for our customers at IAS, and look forward to continuing our growth across EMEA," said Szabo. "I joined IAS because I see great opportunity to build on the powerful product suite and talented team to make digital advertising more efficient and impactful, while ensuring the internet is safer as well."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com .

