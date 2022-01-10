Net Friends Owner John Snyder Named to National Small Business Association's Leadership Council

DURHAM, N.C, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends, Inc., in Durham, NC, was recently invited to join the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is a nonpartisan council and the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization. John Snyder plans to channel his leadership in the small-business community to promote the interests of small business with policymakers in Washington, D.C.

NSBA is actively building a nationwide network of small business leaders who regularly interact with their congressional representatives. As a member of the Leadership Council, Snyder intends to advocate for laws to improve cybersecurity and address supply chain issues. His goal is to ensure that lawmakers consider the needs of small businesses during key debates and while drafting federal laws and regulatory policies.

John Snyder is also looking to start conversations with other small business owners in the technology sector. The goal of these peer-to-peer conversations will be to discover the concerns and top priorities he can champion at NSBA events and with our policymakers in Washington.

"I joined the NSBA to advocate for concerns that impact small businesses like Net Friends," stated Snyder. "By influencing laws and regulations that intersect with technology, finance, procurement, and staffing, I can make sure that challenges unique to small business are fully understood and considered by Congress."

"I am proud to have John Snyder as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come."

About Net Friends

Net Friends provides comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity services, IT staffing, and managed infrastructure services to businesses and organizations in North Carolina and across the U.S. We are your technology partners, delivering reliable, flexible, and effective technical expertise and solutions that have fueled our clients' success for 25 years. We believe in people, and we love to see our customers and community thrive. Learn more at www.netfriends.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

