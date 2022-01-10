New Publisher Will Help Indie Developers Make Profitable Games on the Blockchain GM Frens offers publishing services and an accelerator program for aspiring game developers

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.

The boom of NFTs and blockchain technology has opened up a whole host of opportunities in the gaming world. However, many developers have a limited understanding of how Web3 technologies apply to games, or lack the tools and expertise to launch their games with an eye toward long-term success and profitability. Those are the issues that GM Frens aims to solve with its publishing services and developer accelerator program.

GM Frens will offer support with game design and tokenomics, tech and blockchain integrations, NFT sales and token launches, marketing, and community building. As the publishing arm of blockchain gaming and technology platform OP Games , GM Frens will make its published games available to play on OP Arcade.

"We are excited to bring GM Frens into the mix of all the great things OP Games is building," said Chase Freo, CEO of OP Games. "A Web3 game publishing arm will not only ensure funding opportunities for game developers but will also allow us to usher more Web2 game developers into the blockchain world."

On the accelerator side, the company has enlisted an array of gaming and Web3 experts that will mentor and work alongside developers during the 3-month accelerator program.

Developers who wish to publish their games with GM Frens can apply on their website. Applications for the pilot accelerator program will be accepted from January 6 until February 4, 2022.

About GM Frens

GM Frens is a games publisher and accelerator that enables independent developers to build, publish, and monetize games on the blockchain. Harnessing the power of Web3 technologies, the company aims to break down barriers to entry for passionate game developers who want to make a living off their creations.

About OP Games

OP Games is an open-source technology company focused on bridging game developers to Web3. We aim to be the center of Web3 gaming, using radical economics to support our vibrant community of developers, creators, fans, and players.

Contact: Daniela Fernandez-Ulen, +15106060091, daniela@outplay.games

