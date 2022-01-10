proteanTecs and Alchip Bring Production Visibility to Advanced ASICs

TAIPEI, Taiwan and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, announced today a commercial agreement with Alchip Technologies Ltd., a leading high-performance computing ASIC company, to provide ASIC production visibility to fabless semiconductor companies in Greater China.

SoC complexity is constantly increasing due to design risks, high-paced manufacturing evolution, and deployment in high performance, software intensive and mission-critical environments. Data driven visibility is critical to bring chips to market, while meeting aggressive deadlines and assuring performance, power and quality at scale.

proteanTecs provides visibility based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), a smart on-chip monitoring method, combined with knowledge-based machine learning algorithms. Customers gain access to advanced analytics in the cloud and edge, enabling them to bring robust and competitive SoCs to market.

"proteanTecs' patented Universal Chip Telemetry technology is a game-changer for SoC time-to-volume. Through this partnership, we embed the solution into our most advanced, high-performance ASIC designs to enable predictive monitoring that detects problems ahead of time. The result is increased parametric yield, decreased test time and power/performance optimization," explained Johnny Shen, Alchip President and CEO. "The bottom line is that proteanTecs speeds chip and system bring-up, significantly reducing time-to-market for a broad array of SoCs and mission-critical HPC applications."

proteanTecs' technology is integrated and proven in Alchip's 5nm silicon and deployed in projects with mutual customers. This agreement will allow the company to further accelerate its penetration into Greater China and expand its commercial footprint.

"Alchip provides rapid delivery of cutting-edge ASIC solutions to their customers", said Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO. "This collaboration builds upon their longstanding relationship with leading semiconductor companies and drives greater efficiencies and production excellence for their products. We are glad to welcome Alchip as our partner and as an implementation service center to support mutual customers."

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. The company was founded by semiconductor veterans from Silicon Valley and Japan in 2003 and provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm and 5nm processes. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661) and is a TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregator.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

