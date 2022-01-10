WPUR Plans Sustainable Power Solution For Cryptocurrency And Web3 Future

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterPure International, Inc. (USOTC: WPUR) today confirmed the company has initiated a solar farm project with the goal of becoming one of the largest solar farms in the world.

The solar farm project is part of an initiative to make the future of cryptocurrency and web3 sustainable by tapping into the underutilized labor markets in Africa for mining with power provided by WPUR's solar farm(s).

Currently, Africa is not included on the list of the 15 largest solar farms in the world. WPUR plans to change that.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

WPUR recently announced with Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) partnering on the implementation of an off grid electric vehicle (EV) charging solution to be rolled out in Kenya.

The solar farm project announced today is intended to be phased into WPUR's partnership with ALYI.

WPUR management plans to release more information on the solar farm project later this month. The company has entered into early negotiations to secure the necessary property for the solar farm and is also in negotiations to secure financing for the first phase of the project.

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

WaterPure International, Inc.

Sean Mathis

info@wpurinc.com

972-918-5256

View original content:

SOURCE WaterPure International, Inc.