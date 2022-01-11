InventHelp Inventors Develop PEG Tube/Connector Accessory to Prevent Leaks (FLA-3430)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I thought there could be a better way to insert and position enteral gastric tubing into a patient with minimal risk of leaks and messes," said one of two inventors, from Parkland, Fla., "so we invented the T AND C CONNECT. Our design enables a healthcare professional to complete this task quickly on the first attempt to enhance patient comfort."

The patent-pending invention provides a tighter seal between the PEG tube and the connector. In doing so, it prevents leaks and subsequent messes. As a result, it enhances patient comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

