JP Morgan Conference Generates Blockbuster $350 Million Cell & Gene Therapy Deal Announcement

Ø South Korea conglomerate, SK, Inc., and the Center for Breakthrough Medicines announce landmark deal at 40th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Ø SK's $350MM investment in the Philadelphia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines transforms the global cell & gene therapy landscape

Ø Blockbuster deal solidifies Philadelphia as "Cellicon Valley;" strengthens Philadelphia as a global hub for cell & gene therapy research, development and manufacturing

Ø Deal sets stage for massive hiring in the Philadelphia region

Ø This historical deal officially closed yesterday and was announced here.

Ø CBM and SK c-suite executives are available for interviews.

