MUFG expands investment grade sales team

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Jess Sodaski has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Investment Grade Credit Sales.

Jess Sodaski (PRNewsfoto/MUFG)

Based in New York, Mr. Sodaski reports to John Karabelas, Head of Institutional Investor Sales in the Americas. He will be responsible for leading MUFG's Investment Grade (IG) sales strategy across the U.S., including leading the New York, San Francisco, and Chicago IG sales teams.

"Jess's track record and deep knowledge of the credit space is a complementary addition to our team," said Mr. Karabelas. "His experience in working with clients to develop solutions tailored to their needs across the whole spectrum of credit strategies will support our client-centric approach as we look to progress toward becoming a top corporate banking debt house in the Americas across the credit spectrum."

Mr. Sodaski joins us after more than 20 years at Credit Suisse, where he worked closely with Co-Head of Flow Products Steve Feinberg, and has built a stellar reputation among his peers and clients. As a top-producing credit salesperson, Jess has experience covering various types of accounts, including money managers, insurance companies, bank portfolios, hedge funds and loan portfolios for IG and High-Yield bonds and Structured Credit.

Mr. Sodaski's hire illustrates MUFG's continued investment in the team. Timothy Fischer as Head of U.S. Leveraged Finance Sales. Also reporting to Mr. Karabelas, Mr. Fischer leads distribution of leveraged loans and high-yield bonds in partnership with MUFG's Capital Markets team. On the strategy side, MUFG hired George Goncalves as Head of U.S. Macro Strategy in April 2021. Aligning Mr. Goncalves's macro strategy expertise with the Flow Products platform further drives MUFG's business and client servicing.

Press Contact: Oksana Poltavets

T: (646) 767-1326

E: opoltavets@us.mufg.jp

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $319.8 billion at September 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $164.6 billion at September 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 298 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english .

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MUFG