Unilever Brings a Little Sunshine to Fans Everywhere with the Introduction of 19 New Frozen Treats for 2022

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilever, the world's largest ice cream company, is unveiling its new 2022 portfolio offerings across four of its packaged ice cream and frozen novelty brands, including Breyers®, Klondike®, Magnum ice cream®, and Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto. These new creations which will be available in major retailers nationwide throughout January and February 2022 include a reimagined twist on classic American flavors, unexpected pairings for the perfect flavor combinations, and the expansion of fan favorite lines, better-for-you offerings and non-dairy options.

"As the maker of iconic and adored brands, we are constantly looking at trends and innovations to bring frozen treat lovers new experiences that they will enjoy," said Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream North America. "This year, we are excited to bring inventive flavors, increased variety, and reimagined takes on classics to your favorite retailers. We have also expanded our popular lines to create products that will bring joy all year long."

Breyers Reimagines Iconic American Desserts

For over 150 years, leading American ice cream brand, Breyers, has developed fan-favorite frozen treats using high quality ingredients. In 2022, Breyers continues its commitment to creating the best treats with the best ingredients by introducing five tasty new offerings.

Breyers M&M's

Breyers debuts M&M's® MINIS Caramel Fudge ice cream, a sweet new addition that features a timeless and miniature treat – real M&M's® MINIS, made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell – to the Breyers Cookies & Candies line.

Breyers M&M's® MINIS Caramel Fudge features a caramel light ice cream rippled with a rich fudge swirl and mixed throughout with M&M's® MINIS Candies made with real milk chocolate and surrounded by a colorful candy shell.

Breyers Very Berry Cobbler and Banana Split

Breyers takes a stroll down memory lane and pays homage to its 150+ year heritage with new flavors inspired by some of America's most beloved desserts: Very Berry Cobbler and Banana Split.

Breyers Very Berry Cobbler combines Breyers Strawberry with a black raspberry swirl and a cobbler crumble mixed throughout – the perfect sweet treat for berry lovers.

Breyers Banana Split contains a fruity banana frozen dairy base with refreshing strawberry pieces and a chocolate swirl to create the ultimate twist on a banana split sundae.

Breyers CarbSmart

Breyers also expands its fan-favorite CarbSmart line with two new flavors, Brownie a la Mode and Mint Fudge Cookie, bringing joy to carb and calorie-conscious frozen treat lovers everywhere!

Breyers Brownie a la Mode features classic Breyers Vanilla CarbSmart swirled with brownie dough pieces and fudge throughout to bring this classic dessert to life.

Breyers Mint Fudge Cookie includes a refreshing mint base churned with fudge swirl and chocolatey crunches for a cool yet rich taste.

Each 48 oz. tub contains 9 servings per container (serving size is 2/3 of a cup) with 120 – 130 calories, 5g net carbsA, 4g of fiber and 4g – 5g of total sugar per 2/3 cup serving, making Breyers CarbSmart perfect for those watching their calorie or carb intake but still looking to enjoy something sweet.

BreyersB flavors are made with 100% Grade A milk and cream that comes from cows not treated with artificial growth hormonesC because Breyers believes the best ingredients make the most delicious products.

Stay Cool with More Klondike Cones Combinations

Klondike is expanding its existing line of Klondike Cones with five new, delicious flavors including: Coocoo for Caramel, Vanilla Caramel Classic, Cookies 'n Cream, REESE'S Peanut Butter, and REESE'S Chocolate.

Klondike Coocoo for Caramel Cones includes a sweet caramel base paired with a caramel sauce core, a crispy wafer cone, and topped with chocolatey coating and crunchy roasted peanuts.

Klondike Vanilla Caramel Classic Cones includes a creamy vanilla base paired with a sweet caramel sauce core, a crispy wafer cone and topped with chocolatey coating and crunchy roasted peanuts.

Klondike Cookies 'n Cream Cones includes a creamy vanilla base swirled with chocolatey cookie pieces paired with chocolatey sauce core, a crispy chocolatey wafer and topped with chocolatey coating and more chocolate cookie bits.

Klondike REESE'S Peanut Butter Cones includes a creamy REESE'S peanut butter base, a crispy wafer cone, and topped with chocolatey coating.

Klondike REESE'S Chocolate Cones includes a chocolate base paired with REESE'S signature peanut butter sauce core, a crispy wafer cone, and topped with chocolatey coating

These new flavors will debut in three different multi-flavor pack offerings: a caramel obsession pack that includes Coocoo for Caramel & Vanilla Caramel Classic, a cookie lover pack with Cookies 'n Cream & Nuts for Vanilla, and a REESE'S peanut butter and chocolate fan pack with REESE's Peanut Butter & REESE'S Chocolate.

Magnum Ice Cream Creates the Perfect Indulgence for Chocolate Lovers

Magnum ice cream, the chocolatiers of ice cream, introduces Magnum Duets, the first ice cream bar to be dipped in two types of chocolates debuting in three flavors: Almond Duet, Chocolate Duet, and Cookie Duet. Each Duet bar offers twice the indulgence and chocolate experience in every bite. The double-dipped chocolate shell coating is made with Belgian chocolate for a decadent taste.

Magnum ice cream Almond Duet Bars feature a velvety almond ice cream swirled with brown sugar almond butter, fully dipped in milk chocolate with almonds and half dipped in dark chocolate. Made with 39% cacao and 68% cacao chocolates.

Magnum ice cream Chocolate Duet Bars offer rich vanilla ice cream with a luscious raspberry swirl fully dipped in a white chocolate shell and half dipped in a milk chocolate shell. Made with 33% cacao and 44% cacao chocolates.

Magnum ice cream Cookie Duet Bars combine creamy vanilla ice cream with chocolate ganache swirl, fully dipped in white chocolate with chocolate cookie pieces and half dipped in milk chocolate. Made with 33% cacao and 39% cacao chocolates.

Non-Dairy Flavors

Magnum ice cream expands its non-dairy offerings to include new flavors, Hazelnut Crunch and MINI Variety Pack, featuring Non-Dairy Classic and Non-Dairy Almond flavors, providing more options for fans to experience the indulgence of Magnum ice cream.

Magnum Non-Dairy Hazelnut Crunch Bars feature a decadent, vegan hazelnut base with a salted caramel swirled throughout, dipped in caramelized hazelnuts and non-dairy chocolate.

Magnum Non-Dairy MINI Variety Pack offers two fan-favorite indulgent flavors to choose from, Non-Dairy Classic and Non-Dairy Almond, now available as MINI bars, the perfect snackable treat.

Magnum ice cream's Non-Dairy Hazelnut Crunch Bars and Non-Dairy MINI Variety Pack join existing non-dairy flavors Almond and Sea Salt Caramel. Magnum ice cream's non-dairy line will have a new packaging design featuring a sleek new logo and the brand's signature, indulgent crack.

Talenti Gelato Introduces Delicious Flavor Combinations In One Jar

In February 2022, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, the best-selling gelato brand in the U.S., welcomes its new Talenti Gelato Pairings line with four delicious flavors: Strawberry Margarita, Bourbon Fudge Brownie, Salted Chocolate Churro, and Caramel Pretzel Blondie.

Talenti Strawberry Margarita Pairings features a pairing of sweet Strawberry Sorbetto and tart Lime Sorbetto with agave from Mexico to create a refreshing spin on the classic margarita flavor.

Talenti Bourbon Fudge Brownie Pairings is the ultimate pairing for chocolate lovers, combining Belgian Chocolate gelato, gooey baked brownies pieces, dark fudge and a sophisticated Oak-Aged Bourbon gelato.

Talenti Salted Chocolate Churro Pairings is a perfect balance of sweet and salty delight - a pairing of Belgian Chocolate gelato and Cinnamon gelato with salted caramel and churro pieces.

Talenti Caramel Pretzel Blondie Pairings combines best-selling Talenti Sea Salt Caramel gelato made with a signature sweet Dulce de Leche and Salted Pretzel gelato with Blondie brownie pieces for a sweet and salty heavenly treat.

Each indulgent jar features two expertly paired flavors that can stand alone, but together, creates the perfect bite. The four new flavors, inspired by industry tastemakers, such as chefs, mixologists, and dessert influencers, include both cocktail-inspired and sweet and salty recipes.

ANet carbs are calculated by subtracting total dietary fiber and sugar alcohol from total carbohydrates.

BIn Breyers Cookies & Candies, our products before the inclusion of other cookies, candies, sauces or fruit from other suppliers, will abide by this claim.

CThe FDA states that no significant difference has been shown between diary derived from rBST-treated and non-rBST-treated cows

REESE'S trademark, trade dress, REESE'S Orange Color, and Crown Design are used under license.

