WellnessLiving Launches Fitness Business Insider Magazine

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WellnessLiving, Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 50™ Canada and Fast 500™ North America award recipient, is excited to announce the release of Fitness Business Insider magazine.

The monthly publication provides a wide array of educational content and insider insights to support fitness business owners at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey. Each issue shares insights from startup visionaries, business coaches, and industry experts to provide education, updates on the latest news and trends, inspiration, and tools for success.

"Our mission is to provide our community with the tools they need to attract and engage clients and grow their business. This is just another way we are supporting fitness studio owners as they navigate the changes, we have faced over the past 24 months," says Co-Founder and CEO of WellnessLiving, Len Fridman. "We saw this magazine as an opportunity to bring the community together, providing them with the latest industry news, trends, and business best practices all in one monthly publication."

Fitness Business Insider is the first monthly B2B magazine serving fitness and wellness entrepreneurs that is a platform for business coaches to share their expert advice. Digital distribution reaches 80,000+ boutique fitness studio owners and entrepreneurs each month. The magazine covers a wide range of topics, focusing on sales and marketing strategies and business management best practices, while offering insights on the tools and people shaping the industry.

"We designed the magazine with the quality you expect from top-shelf newsstand publications. Content is king so we have gathered the greatest minds to deliver advice, insights, and expertise to serve fitness and wellness entrepreneurs " says Publisher and Creative Director of Fitness Business Insider, Fred Antwi. "This magazine will be an invaluable resource for WellnessLiving's customers and will support the greater boutique fitness and wellness community."

About WellnessLiving

WellnessLiving was founded in Toronto, Canada, by Len Fridman (CEO) and Sasha Davids (COO). The pair had a dream to create a truly affordable, all-in-one, cloud-based solution, offering cutting-edge business management tools for fitness and wellness businesses around the world. Dynamic features like their automated marketing suite, advanced reporting, easy booking tools, and rewards program allow customers to attract, engage, and convert their clients. WellnessLiving is one of the fastest-growing software companies in North America with over 15 million users worldwide and are the proud recipients of the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ award programs. WellnessLiving is the "software company with a heart" and always treats their customers like family. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

