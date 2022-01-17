National Road Safety Foundation's Drive2Life PSA Contest invites teens to create TV messaging about sharing the road; Winner gets $2,000 and works with Emmy-winning producer to make spot that will air on TV stations nationwide

As Pedestrian Deaths Increase, Teen PSA Contest Puts Focus On Pedestrian And Bicycle Safety National Road Safety Foundation's Drive2Life PSA Contest invites teens to create TV messaging about sharing the road; Winner gets $2,000 and works with Emmy-winning producer to make spot that will air on TV stations nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedestrian deaths throughout the U.S. jumped by nearly five percent in 2020 to 6,721, accounting for more than 17 percent of all traffic-related fatalities. In addition, nearly 850 bicyclists were killed on our roads and 4,900 were injured in crashes with motor vehicles.

In response to this ongoing tragedy, caused largely by distraction of road users, The National Road Safety Foundation has made pedestrian and bicycle safety the theme of this year's Drive2Life PSA Contest. Teens nationwide are invited to send a script or written description of a 30-second television public service announcement that warns drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be careful when sharing the road. The contest opens officially on Jan. 17.

The winner will receive $2,000 prize and a chance to work with an Emmy Award-winning producer to turn his or her idea into a PSA that will air nationwide on more than 170 TV stations on the nationally-syndicated program "Teen Kids News" next May during Global Youth Traffic Safety Month. In addition, two runners-up in each grade category (grades 6–8, 9–12) will each receive $500. The teachers of the winner and runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

"Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists have a responsibility to always be aware of their surroundings and not be distracted as they travel," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior. "Cell phones and earbuds have contributed to the increase in pedestrian and bicyclist casualties, so it's important that all road and byway users must not be distracted. That's the message we want teens to help us communicate through the Drive2Life PSA Contest."

The contest is again being conducted in partnership with Young Minds Inspired (YMI), the nation's leading provider of free educational outreach programs through its YMI Educator Network, reaching more than 2 million teachers at every public, private, and parochial school in the nation. YMI has developed free curriculum materials for use by teachers and parents to talk with teens about safely sharing the road with vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles. This year, the Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents highway safety officials in all 50 states, is making the program available to their state highway safety offices.

The deadline for entries is March 21, 2022. For information, entry form, prize details and last year's winning video, visit www.nrsf.org/contests/drive2life. No videos or group entries will be accepted.

Last year's winner was Laura Gonzalez, a high school student from Lithia, FL. Her idea, for the theme of drunk driving, was a throwback to the era of silent movies, in black and white and using titles on the screen to show the dialogue. In it, two girls leave a party, the driver obviously too drunk to drive. Her friend grabs the keys and safely drives them home as she talks about the risks of driving drunk.

The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF), a non-profit organization, has for 60 years created driver education and safe driving programs for free distribution to teachers, police, traffic safety agencies, youth advocacy groups and others. NRSF has programs on distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving and other traffic safety issues. NRSF also sponsors national contests for teens in partnership with SADD and regional contests partnering with auto shows in Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Free materials and videos are at www.nrsf.org

YMI, launched in 1978, was the first company dedicated to educational outreach and has created more than 2,000 programs for schools and youth programs. Every YMI program is developed by curriculum experts and reviewed by its Educator Advisory Board, a blue-ribbon panel of active teachers who assure that programs align with academic standards and meet practical classroom needs, while inspiring young minds.

