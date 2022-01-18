The Bank Of London Appoints Felipe Hillard As Chief Customer & Product Officer

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of London, the next-generation technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced the appointment of Felipe Hillard as its Chief Customer & Product Officer (CCPO) & Member of the Bank's Executive Management Committee. As CCPO, Hillard will be responsible for the bank's overall client and product vision, strategy, and innovation, as well as leading the customer experience across all channels. Hillard will join the bank in February 2022.

Prior to The Bank of London Hillard spent nine years at Accenture where he was most recently Managing Director & Head of Financial Services for the United States Midwest Region. He was responsible for defining, advancing, and executing the vision and strategy of the Financial Services client group, and positioned Accenture as the partner of choice and as an agency of record across design, marketing, innovation, and creative execution.

Previously, Hillard was the Principal Director and Head of Growth & Client Experiences at Fjord, the leading user and customer experience design firm. Formerly, he was Head of Strategy & Digital for Barclays Retail & Business Bank across Europe and the Middle East.

Anthony Watson, Founder & Group Chief Executive of The Bank of London, said: "Felipe's deep experience in customer product strategy from Accenture, Fjord, and Barclays makes him well-poised to have a significant impact at The Bank of London. He brings an ideal combination of customer empathy, technical acumen, and market experience to drive a world-class experience for our clients and their customers. This, coupled with his strong reputation for leading with passion, humility, and empathy, coaching exceptional talent, and operating with a customer-centric mindset, make him an exceptional hire. We're committed to building strong client and product experiences that people love, and we couldn't be luckier to have Felipe's leadership to help us get there."

Felipe Hillard, Chief Customer & Product Officer of The Bank of London, said: "I'm excited to join The Bank of London, with its unique proposition is an enticing opportunity to take the next step in my career. I look forward to serving our clients through compelling and unique experiences that will deliver new value to their businesses, their customers, and the market as a whole – a market who for too long have been left under served by incumbents. The Bank of London have the opportunity to reset aged expectations, redefine the nature of clearing and wholesale banking, and expand access to the promise of financial security and wellness. There is no better place to do all of that, than at The Bank of London."

The Bank of London launched 30th of November 2021 as the sixth principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom, and only the second clearing bank in over 250 years. With a $1.1 billion valuation, it is the first pre-revenue bank in history to attain "unicorn" status upon debut.

The Bank of London is a leading-edge technology company and the world's first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank. We leverage our patented technology innovations and differentiated bank capabilities to lift economies and communities by powering the borderless economic infrastructure of the future.

The bank has been established to assist banks, clearing houses, digital & traditional asset firms, governments, financial services companies from local fintechs to global institutions, payment networks and non-financial brands seeking to launch fully compliant financial products and services in-country and across-borders.

With headquarters in London and offices in New York, The Bank of London is a principal clearing bank of the United Kingdom authorised by the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England's Prudential Regulatory Authority.

For more information visit: thebankoflondon.com , or on Twitter and Instagram at: @thebankoflondon.

