PetSmart Charities Expands Focus to Address Barriers to Affordable Veterinary Care for 50 Million Pets in the U.S. Top funder of animal welfare passes $500 million milestone in grant funding and identifies needs in access to affordable vet care, pet food insecurity and disaster relief

PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 50 million pets in the U.S. lack access to veterinary care, especially those in under-represented communities. As PetSmart Charities — the nation's top funder of animal welfare — marks a $500 million milestone in giving over 28 years, the organization is launching new grant opportunities to meet needs at both ends of the leash.

New funding opportunities at PetSmart Charities will improve access to veterinary care.

Ushering in a new year with an updated direction, PetSmart Charities is opening broader funding to help improve access to affordable veterinary care for all, alleviate pet food insecurity and support disaster response. Robust support for adoptions will continue to serve the five million pets entering shelters each year.

"Today, we celebrate the significant impact we've made improving animal welfare, together with PetSmart customers, donors and partners," said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities. "The advances in public awareness around the 'adopt, don't shop' movement helped millions of animals find loving homes. But we're also beginning a new chapter, investing in the improved health and welfare of pets and the people caring for them. We're forming new alliances in the human services sector to support the integration of serving pets alongside people in need. We believe people from all walks of life should enjoy the benefits of adding a pet to the family. And when pet parents face crises, we know it's in their best interests to address the needs of the entire family."

To date PetSmart Charities has:

Funded more than $500 million in grants to support adoption, co-lodging for people with pets experiencing homelessness and domestic violence, advanced veterinary education, Animal-Assisted Therapy in children's hospitals across the country, disaster response and much more.

Helped more than 9.5 million animals find loving homes through in-store adoptions with local partners – placing up to 600,000 shelter pets each year.

Aligned with more than 2,500 local animal welfare organization (AWO) partners.

Donated more than $10 million in pet food (more than 16 million pounds) to local Feeding America affiliates in 2021 to ensure no one has to choose between feeding their pet or feeding themselves.

A new look for a new direction

PetSmart Charities is marking the new shift in direction with a new look. "Our original logo was well-known for its whimsical spirit. The new logo reflects our journey, featuring bold blue and red colors and a modern font. It's still playful, just more mature," said Celeste Calderon, director of customer experience at PetSmart Charities. "And the tagline says it all in just a few words: For Pets. For People. For Good."

A history of corporate citizenship

In 1994, PetSmart, the leading specialty pet retailer made a bold decision to refrain from selling cats and dogs as the growing population of homeless pets called for massive support. PetSmart Charities was launched that year to fund local shelters across the country. Over the years, the organization has created a network of support for more than 2,500 local shelters. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has earned the coveted Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row. PetSmart® customers have been largely responsible for the generation of robust donations. Other gifts are made via estate planning and individual giving from donors who love pets and want to make a meaningful impact in animal welfare.

About PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 600,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. Our grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and emergency relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.

