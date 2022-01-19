Intraprise Health Hires Industry Veteran George Pappas as CEO

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraprise Health, a leader in healthcare cybersecurity, information risk management and compliance, today announced that George Pappas has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced a strategic growth investment from Health Enterprise Partners and Bluff Point Associates – two private equity firms that invest in healthcare companies.

Pappas, a healthcare technology veteran, most recently served as Chief Customer Officer and Chief Operating Officer at DrFirst, a medication management company. Prior to his time at DrFirst, Pappas served as Chief Operating Officer of Motionsoft, a fitness industry software company.

According to Pappas, "I'm thrilled to be joining Intraprise Health as it continues its upward growth in the healthcare risk management arena. The company's deep roots in healthcare security services make their integrated risk management software compelling for organizations that struggle with the cost and effort needed to safeguard their operations from cyber attacks. I am excited about our wide-reaching security solutions portfolio and the investment from both HEP and Bluff Point which will help lay the foundation for continued growth and innovation."

Healthcare organizations have increasingly become the target of malicious actors – resulting in threats to patient care, loss of revenue, massive business interruption and regulatory penalties. Cybersecurity is a top priority for the entire healthcare sector – from business associates to health plans to hospitals and provider practices.

Kevin Fahey Managing Director of Bluff Point Associates, said, "Intraprise Health has all the necessary ingredients to continue to lead the market in software-based security and privacy solutions; our investment supports that belief. Intraprise Health is uniquely positioned to become the leading provider of healthcare security solutions enabled by a team of experienced cybersecurity professionals. We are excited to support George as he leads Intraprise Health forward."

Pappas is active in CHIME and is a member of their CFCHE program. He holds a patent in sales risk management and is a graduate of Boston University.

Intraprise Health provides a full range of scalable cybersecurity software products and services that automate risk management and compliance, enabling organizations of all sizes to stay ahead of growing cybersecurity risk. Customers have the flexibility to augment their expertise with Intraprise Health cybersecurity consultants while leveraging the company's product family to protect their organizations and meet industry and regulatory requirements. Intraprise Health is one of the longest tenured HITRUST Assessors in the industry and has a team of professionals with deep healthcare cybersecurity experience. Visit www.intraprisehealth.com for more information.

Bluff Point Associates is a private equity firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Bluff Point actively invests in the healthcare information services sector as well as information services companies supporting the accounting, banking, trust, securities, retirement and wealth management sectors of the financial services industry. Bluff Point's team collectively has decades of experience in recognizing a company's growth potential and working with its management to reach that potential. For more information regarding Bluff Point, visit www.bluffpt.com.

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information about HEP, visit www.hepfund.com.

