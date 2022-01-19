Mathnasium Provides $35,000 in Funding to PTAs, Schools for Math Night Events

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium The Math Learning Center, North America's leader in supplemental math-only education, has partnered with National PTA to provide $35,000 in funding to U.S. schools and PTA organizations for Math Night events to be held during the 2021-2022 school year.

Math Night, one of Mathnasium's mechanisms for delivering math in a fun and engaging way, uses hands-on learning experiences and delightful games to inspire students' interest in math, promote STEM literacy, and empower families to be actively involved in their children's math education.

Math Night events were created in support of National PTA's STEM + Families Initiative, of which Mathnasium is a founding sponsor. The initiative's educational programs and financial assistance have contributed to more than 100,000 STEM experiences for students and families across the United States. And the STEM + Families Math Night Math Grants Sponsored by Mathnasium have played a critical role in increasing math and STEM engagement overall.

"We have partnered with National PTA for more than five years and are proud of what we have accomplished together with the STEM + Families Initiative," said Shant Assarian, Mathnasium CEO. "Mathnasium's mission of teaching children math so that they understand it, master it, and love it is accomplished through these activities, and it is our pleasure to help fund and support them."

Those interested in learning more about Mathnasium's Math Night, partnership with National PTA, school and community outreach efforts, and live, face-to-face instruction, can learn more by visiting them at www.mathnasium.com.

