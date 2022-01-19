Oklahoma City Public Schools Announces TutorMe Partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, and Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) today announced an agreement to provide more than 35,000 K-12 students with free access to TutorMe's online 24/7 tutoring service for the 2021-2022 school year.

With more than 15,000 tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever and wherever students need it. Whether it's homework help or a study session, students pair up with their private tutor for a personalized 1-on-1 lesson in the advanced lesson space.

"Implementing TutorMe gives our students access to a vetted education professional tutor anytime they need help, in any subject, at their fingertips," said Neal Kellogg, director of educational technology services. "Students will easily be able to access this resource through our online learning management tool. This resource will be a game changer for OKCPS students, especially when students are working independently or in an asynchronous learning environment. OKCPS is proud to offer this high level of academic support to our students at no cost to our families and we encourage our students and families to take full advantage of what TutorMe has to offer."

TutorMe's virtual classroom provides interactive features including a text editor, code editor, two-way audio/video chat, screen sharing, and a virtual whiteboard for engaging and enriching education. Each session is archived, so students can conveniently access past lessons to help them with coursework and studying.

"TutorMe has been on the frontline of online education assistance well before the pandemic arrived, providing top-notch tutors and on-demand academic support to ensure students never feel lost," said TutorMe's co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "The community of students, staff, and families at Oklahoma City Public Schools can rely on TutorMe to provide 1-on-1 learning during critical times of need and beyond."

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, is an on-demand online education platform that empowers students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized live support they need to achieve their academic goals. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, over 1.5 million students have free access to expert 1-on-1 guidance 24/7 in more than 300 subjects, as well as a Writing Lab for quick, detailed feedback on papers. Since 2013, TutorMe has been an invaluable resource for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and nonprofits, bridging learning gaps, increasing educational equity, and improving student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

About Oklahoma City Public Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) is a multi-cultural district serving more than 34,000 students. It is the largest traditional school district in Oklahoma and employs over 5,000 people. Our students are educated throughout 33 neighborhood elementary schools, 12 middle schools, 8 high schools, 4 alternative schools and 6 charter schools located within 135.5 square miles in the center of Oklahoma.

Over 60 languages are represented within our district, and 16,500 of our students are bilingual. Additionally, over 70 native american tribes are represented among our students, their families and our staff. OKCPS proudly serves nearly 55,000 meals each day at no cost to our students and transport 7,000 students daily using our fleet of over 120 school buses.

