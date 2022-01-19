Public Health Expert Kate Onyejekwe to Lead JSI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Snow, Inc. (JSI), is proud to announce that Kate Onyejekwe has been appointed to the position of International Division Washington, DC, office director.

Kate Onyejekwe

Onyejekwe will provide leadership and programmatic oversight to the Washington, DC-based portfolio of 75 projects in 40 countries, seven technical core competency centers, and the office's corporate services teams.

"My passion has always been to serve people and communities around the world to engender strong health systems, build resilience, and facilitate equitable health services for all. This role provides an even greater platform for the International Division, and JSI as a whole, to continue to shape and advance the global public health agenda," said Onyejekwe.

Most recently, Onyejekwe was deputy director of the MOMENTUM Integrated Health Resilience program, where she oversaw global staff and regional and country-level partnerships to achieve country-level programming goals.

Onyejekwe has more than 25 years of technical and program management experience in family planning and reproductive health; maternal and child health; immunization; HIV gender and youth programming; community health; capacity building; pharmaceutical management; and financial and operational management in multicultural settings. Her work in more than 14 countries underpins her commitment to innovate with and galvanize nations, communities, families, and individuals to advance their skills and create lasting solutions to their priority health and development challenges, especially during the COVID-19 era.

