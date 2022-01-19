Ventana Research Ranks ADP a Value Index Leader for Workforce Management 2022 Assessment

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventana Research, a leading market research firm, has identified ADP as a Leader in its Value Index for Workforce Management 2022 Assessment. Ranked among the top three providers overall, ADP additionally earned top ranking for the Product Capability and Vendor Validation categories, owing to its advanced technology, distinct service model and market presence. ADP's ranking within the assessment recognizes ADP's ability to help businesses better manage their workforce through data-driven insights and intuitive solution design.

"ADP has been at the center of transforming human resources from a back-office, administrative function to a major source of strategic advantage," said Steve Goldberg, vice president and research director, HCM at Ventana Research. "ADP's ranking as a Value Index Leader is a result of its continued commitment to providing innovative workforce management solutions, complemented by high-impact toolsets and services and their client-centric approach. Well done ADP."

"Now more than ever, businesses need effective ways to manage employee timekeeping, scheduling and absences, as they navigate labor market shifts and adapt to changing talent demands," said David Palmieri, division vice president and general manager at ADP. "We're honored to receive such recognition from Ventana Research for the workforce management solutions we provide. It's our goal to support our clients, from small business to global enterprise, with technology and expertise they can count on to help them succeed and grow."

The Ventana Value Index for Workforce Management is based on extensive market and product research into how well vendors' offerings address clients' workforce management needs. The research evaluates software across seven different product and customer experience-focused categories. In addition to ranking as a Leader overall, ADP earned the highest rank in the Capability and Validation categories. The Capability category assesses vendors' products across a broad range of workforce management capabilities including workforce operations and management needs, scheduling, absence management, activity and task management, analytics, time and attendance support, timeclock support, and mobile and collaboration-specific support, among others. The Validation category assesses the vendor's ability to support a client through the journey of working in workforce management with its products, including leadership, processes, and systems, and more.

Among ADP's strengths, the report notes ADP's fully mobile workforce management solution, which offers AI-assisted decision-making and forecasting as well as analytics dashboards with real-time visibility. ADP's workforce management solution was also recognized for its ability to extend beyond time and attendance, integrating additional features from scheduling and absence management to compliance, payroll, and analytics. Delivered within a service-oriented framework, ADP was acknowledged for the unique holistic experience it offers, including its Compliance on Demand service that provides content and expert consultation on wage and hour compliance.

Founded in 2002, Ventana is a leading market research and advisory services firm focused on both business and technology. Their goal has been to provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream processes and disruptive technologies. The firm provides advice on the most relevant technology for organizations. The Value Index and the Benchmark Index family offers accessible, research-based business and technology guidance to businesses.

To learn more about ADP's workforce management solutions, visit www.adp.com/wfm.

