Arçelik Recognised in the Corporate Knights' 2022 Global 100 Index

ISTANBUL, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arçelik A.Ş. (IST: ARCLK) ("Arçelik"), the global leading consumer durables and electronics manufacturer, has for the second year in a row ranked on the Corporate Knights' 2022 Global 100 Index, placing 57th.

The 2022 Global 100 Index is the 18th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations, which meticulously assesses the performance of companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues, taking into consideration their action on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

This recognition follows a year that saw Arçelik take great strides in achieving its sustainability commitments. With the company announcing at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), that it has re-submitted more ambitious science-based targets for Scope 1, 2 emissions and also for Scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products, pushing for a 50.4% reduction across all three scopes. This commitment, which is now waiting for the Science Based Targets Initiative's approval, demonstrates that Arçelik understands it has a responsibility, to lead the way in energy transformation and a more sustainable future.

2021 also saw Arçelik become one of the first forty-five Terra Carta Seal Holders, presented to Arçelik's CEO Hakan Bulgurlu by HRH The Prince of Wales during COP26 in Glasgow. The seal signifies a company driving innovation and leadership in its industry. Arçelik was entitled to the award with its Science Based Targets and its publicly available roadmap towards decarbonisation and ultimately net zero emissions along the value chain by 2050. The company also achieved the highest score within the DHP Household Durables sector in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the third consecutive year and CEO, Hakan Bulgurlu joined The World Economic Forum Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders; a group of 70 global chief executives, who are driving cross-sector collaboration to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy.

Arçelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu said: "We are delighted to rank on the Corporate Knights' 2022 Global 100 Index. As a business we understand we have a commitment and a responsibility to sustainability and this recognition continues to spur us on. At Arçelik, we've taken great steps on our sustainability journey and are continuing to. We are proud of what we have achieved with all our employees, and our revised commitments to Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions are a demonstration of that."

Notes to Editors

ABOUT ARÇELIK

With over 40,000 employees throughout the world, Arçelik's global operations include subsidiaries in 49 countries, and 28 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz, Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe's second-largest white goods company by market share (based on volumes), Arçelik reached a consolidated turnover of 5 billion Euros in 2020. Arçelik's 30 R&D and Design Centers & Offices across the globe, are home to over 1,700 researchers and hold more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2021, Arçelik achieved the highest score in the DHP Household Durables category for the 3rd year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In accordance with PAS 2060 Carbon Neutrality Standard, Arçelik became carbon-neutral in Scope 1 and 2 in global manufacturing in 2019 and 2020 with its own VSC verified carbon credits gained for producing more energy efficient appliances than the average on the Turkish market. Through its leadership position in sustainability and credible science-based decarbonization roadmap for achieving net zero, Arçelik became the first and only company from its industry to receive the Terra Carta Seal by HRH Prince of Wales. Arçelik's mission is "Respecting the World, Respected Worldwide."

