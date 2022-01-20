Chartwell Expands New England General Liability & Insurance Coverage Team

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwell Law is excited to announce the addition of David A. Rich and Sean J. McCarthy as partners to the firm's Boston, Massachusetts office. David and Sean are both seasoned attorneys with substantial experience at the trial and appellate levels in arbitration, state and federal matters. They further strengthen Chartwell's general liability and casualty defense team given their experience along with the national clients they bring to the firm. David and Sean bring extensive experience handing insurance coverage matters as well throughout multiple jurisdictions nationwide.

David Rich

Chartwell Law Expands New England General Liability and Insurance Coverage Team with Boston additions.

David has successfully litigated matters involving product liability claims, trucking and transportation claims, as well as design defect claims against engineers and architects concerning construction defect negligence. He also maintains an extensive insurance coverage defense practice serving private companies and insurance carriers nationwide in complex litigated and non-litigated matters. He is admitted to practice in Alabama, Massachusetts, and New York and is rated AV Preeminent® with Martindale-Hubbel®.

Sean has successfully litigated matters involving general liability, professional liability, casualty defense, and commercial matters in Massachusetts. He has significant jury trial experience and has obtained numerous defense verdicts for his clients. Sean also has had great success resolving cases using mediation, arbitration, neutral evaluation, and alternative dispute resolution. Additionally, he represents and advises construction and design professionals throughout the United States in complex claims arising from major private and public construction projects. Sean also assists insurance carriers in complex coverage matters.

"We are very excited that David and Sean have joined Chartwell. They have great reputations as outstanding litigators as evidenced by the successes they have achieved on behalf of their clients," said Tom Strohmetz, Chartwell's Chief Communications Officer. "Their extensive litigation experience, as well as their wide-ranging practices involving complex insurance coverage issues and general liability matters, further enhance our ability to meet our clients' needs. Our bench of excellent attorneys is getting even deeper and stronger and builds on our growth in 2021 with our expansion into the northwestern U.S. and the opening of our Portland, Oregon office. We are thrilled to begin 2022 with the addition of these two seasoned litigators."

About Chartwell Law

With almost 200 lawyers in 24 offices in 28 states and the District of Columbia, Chartwell continues to strengthen its ability to better serve our clients with whatever they might need in multiple jurisdictions throughout the United States. From insurance coverage to first party property, from creditors' rights to complex general liability matters, Chartwell handles the defense for over 24 different practice areas. All with one purpose – to help our clients achieve their goals. https://www.chartwelllaw.com/

Sean McCarthy

