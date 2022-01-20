Colmore Makes Senior Hires in Sales, Accounting, and Data Solutions

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colmore, the leading service and technology provider for private market Limited Partners (LPs) and allocators, has appointed three new senior hires to fuel its rapid expansion and innovation agenda.

Colmore Welcomes Senior Hires

On the back of its Aug. 2021 merger with Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools and insights, Colmore has continued to go through a strong growth phase. Today, Colmore has more than 200 professionals working across its four offices globally. Colmore, which was formerly a middle and back-office technology function of a global asset manager, strives to source talent from within the industry. Its hiring thesis ensures the team provides differentiated solutions built for LPs, by LPs.

To continue its track record of success, Colmore is proud to announce the following key hires:

Dominic Critchley has joined as Co-Head of Fund Accounting (EU) and brings more than 25 years of fund accounting and investment operations experience. He joins Colmore after his previous role as Head of Investment Accounting for the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest Limited Partners. Prior to this, Dominic was a Director at BlackRock, responsible for the Fund Administration of the UK, Irish and Luxembourg retail and institutional fund ranges.

Dominic will work closely with Veronica Harris, who has also been recently promoted to Co-Head of Fund Accounting (US), after many years of showing strong leadership within Colmore's US accounting team. Dominic and Veronica will work closely together to support Colmore's growing allocator fund administration client base.

Jordan Heetland has joined Colmore as a Senior Vice President and Head of North American Sales. He joins from an alternatives software provider, where he worked closely with the LP and fund of funds community. Jordan has extensive industry experience, with prior roles at wealth management platforms and within investment management. He will be instrumental in further supporting Colmore's North American clients in getting the best insights and consolidated analysis of their investment portfolios.

Henry Tran has joined Colmore as a Senior Solution Architect to support Colmore's continued innovations with data and analytics, bringing over 20 years of experience in application development and data platform solutions. Prior to joining Colmore, Henry worked at MUFG Capital Analytics and JP Morgan Chase, working on private markets technology for LPs and GPs.

Commenting on the appointments, Ben Cook, CEO of Colmore, said: "The best clients deserve the best people. We work hard to develop our people and augment them with exceptional hires from across the industry. I am delighted that people like Dominic, Jordan and Henry have joined us. I am equally delighted that Veronica is being recognised for her hard work. We have an exciting and ambitious year ahead of us. This is a great way to start."

The new hires are part of Colmore's and Preqin's endeavour to offer clients the best solutions across the private markets lifecycle. By continuing to attract top talent from within the industry, Colmore will strengthen its innovative technology solutions, as well as superior accounting and administration services to an ever-growing number of LPs. This is particularly crucial in the current environment, in which investors are increasingly in need of cutting-edge monitoring and analytics capabilities to navigate new complexities – such as a heightened focus on ESG, potential regulation and the desire for increased transparency and returns.

About Colmore

Colmore, a Preqin company, is a market-leading, technology-driven private markets investor services business focused on the Limited Partner and Allocator market. The business operates from four offices located in New York and Dallas in the US, and London and Birmingham in the UK. Colmore employs more than 200 professionals, with the business monitoring over 4,000 private market funds and 40,000+ holdings. For more information, visit www.colmore.com.

