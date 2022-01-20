FITNESS TRAINER AND TIKTOK SENSATION BRIANNA JOYE LAUNCHES NEW FITNESS APP, BOLD BY BRIANNA JOYE

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brianna Joye, fitness trainer and TikTok sensation with over 1.2 million followers, announced today the launch of BOLD by Brianna Joye , a new interactive and immersive fitness app designed to motivate your self-empowered personal fitness journey. The app features new and exclusive on-demand workouts for every level, live classes, holistic health & wellness content including nutrition and meal plans, and direct access to interact with Brianna live twenty-four-seven.

"I will help you realize that you are much stronger than you believe," Brianna says.

Brianna's teaching style is unlike any other. She built her platform by encouraging her clients and million+ followers to unlock the strongest version of themselves both physically and mentally daily. The fitness trainer is now extending her fitness philosophy and techniques, through the BOLD by Brianna Joye app, for everyone to follow anywhere and at their own pace.

"Working out has been my saving grace through everything," says Brianna Joye. "It's so extremely helpful for both your body and your mind - something that's extra important right now! I have worked hard to find the perfect platform for everyone, and I can't wait for you to see it for yourself on my new BOLD by Brianna Joye app."

Workouts on the BOLD by Brianna Joye app are easy to follow and created to maximize results in minimal time. New workouts are added weekly! Subscribers can choose from two packages:

Access to workouts only for $34.99 - great for those who already have a meal plan and are confident with their nutrition goals

PREMIUM PACKAGE - Includes Brianna's 28-day meal plan + all workouts for $89.99 (a 10% saving over buying separately).

Brianna's goal is to motivate everyone to accomplish each one of their goals — self-confidence, weight loss, strength, and more. Her workouts can be done by anyone, from beginners to experienced fitness professionals. "I will help you realize that you are much stronger than you believe," she says. "I fell in love with the way health and fitness made me feel and I am eager to share that feeling with you."

Join the BOLD by Brianna Joye community by downloading the app here . There is a three-day free trial offered with subscription purchases.

About Brianna Joye

Brianna Joye is a personal fitness trainer, professional dancer & TikTok creator with over 1.2 million followers, based in New York City. Dancing has always been Brianna's number one passion, which ultimately led her to attend Pace University to receive her BFA in commercial dance. After college, Brianna went on to perform across the country on numerous tours. While performing on tour, she developed her own brand by the name of Brianna Joye Fitness. When the pandemic began and gyms shut down, Brianna started virtual training and creating workout content on TikTok. What started as a little idea became her full-time business. Brianna is now one of the leading fitness personalities on social media and trains thousands around the world.

Brianna is part of the Digital Renegades, an influencer cohort under CelebExperts.

